PM Modi lauds Manmohan Singh's contribution to development of India in moving tribute (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, praising his significant contributions to India’s growth and economic reforms. Dr. Singh, who served as PM from 2004-2014, passed away on December 26, 2024, after age-related health issues.

First Published Dec 27, 2024, 11:04 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his profound grief over the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. In a heartfelt tribute, PM Modi extended his deepest condolences to Dr Singh's family, friends, and admirers, acknowledging the great loss the nation has suffered.

PM Modi called Dr. Singh's passing a great loss to India, emphasizing his crucial role in the nation's growth and development. "Manmohan Singh’s contributions to India’s progress during his time as Prime Minister will always be remembered," Modi stated.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the key role Dr Singh played during his time as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), particularly during challenging times. "He was a strong pillar in the financial sector and an architect of India's economic reforms," Modi noted.

Reflecting on Dr Singh’s integrity, PM Modi added, "Dr Manmohan Singh's life will be remembered for his honesty and sense of responsibility towards the nation."

Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away on the night of December 26, 2024, succumbed to age-related health issues. His sudden loss of consciousness at home led his family to rush him to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he was declared dead after receiving treatment.

The former Prime Minister served the nation for ten years from 2004 to 2014. Before his term as the head of government, Dr Singh served as the RBI Governor and the Finance Minister during Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's tenure, contributing immensely to India's economic reforms.

Today, December 27, PM Modi, along with Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and other senior leaders, paid their respects at Dr Singh's residence, honouring the legacy of a man who played a crucial role in India's development journey.

