PM Modi inaugurates Sonamarg Tunnel in J&K: Key features of strategic infrastructure decoded (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir on January 13, 2025. Spanning 6.5 km, the tunnel ensures year-round connectivity between Srinagar and Leh, bypassing hazardous routes prone to landslides and avalanches.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Z-Morh tunnel in Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (Jan 13) marking a significant milestone in regional infrastructure. Spanning 6.5 kilometers, the tunnel connects Gagangir to Sonamarg, facilitating smoother travel to Ladakh, particularly during the summer months. The tunnel had its soft opening in February 2024.

Managed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the tunnel is hailed as an "engineering marvel" and a game changer for the area.

Constructed at Rs 2,400 crore along the Srinagar-Leh National Highway, the Z-Morh tunnel is poised to make Ladakh accessible by road year-round. Work on the project commenced in May 2015 and was completed last year.

Why is the Z-Morh tunnel important?

The Z-Morh tunnel holds strategic significance for the country's defense needs in the Ladakh region and plays a key role in connecting the newly formed Union Territory to the rest of India. Located at an elevation of 8,650 feet, the two-lane tunnel includes a 7.5-meter-wide escape passage for emergency situations.

This tunnel will improve all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg, facilitating smoother travel to Leh by bypassing landslide-prone and avalanche-prone routes, ensuring safer and uninterrupted access to the vital Ladakh region.

Together with the under-construction Zojila tunnel, the Z-Morh tunnel will provide continuous access to the Baltal and Ladakh regions for both civilian and military traffic.

The Z-Morh tunnel is equipped with advanced technologies that offer real-time updates and ensure smooth connectivity for users. This state-of-the-art infrastructure will not only improve the travel experience but also set a new benchmark for road connectivity in the region.

By significantly reducing travel time between Srinagar and Sonamarg, the tunnel allows vehicles to travel at speeds of up to 70 kilometers per hour, a vast improvement over the previous 30 kilometers per hour on the winding roads. With a capacity to handle 1,000 vehicles per hour, the tunnel enhances traffic flow and efficiency.

Located in Ganderbal district, central Kashmir, the Z-Morh tunnel is crucial for maintaining access to the popular tourist destination of Sonamarg throughout the year. Previously, heavy snowfall and avalanches would close off the area during winter months.

The Z-Morh tunnel is expected to enhance tourism by making Sonamarg a year-round destination, thereby boosting winter tourism, adventure sports, and supporting local livelihoods.

Latest Videos