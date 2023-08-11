PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday; to launch work on projects worth Rs 4000 crore

Apart from laying the foundation stone of the memorial of Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone of two road projects to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 1580 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a visit to Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, August 12. During this visit, the Prime Minister will unveil a series of rail and road sector projects valued at over Rs 4000 crore. The highlight of this tour includes the foundation stone laying ceremony for the memorial of Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas. Additionally, Prime Minister Modi will initiate the groundwork for two road projects, collectively worth more than Rs 1580 crore.

Among the key inaugurated projects is the doubling of the Kota-Bina rail route. With an estimated investment exceeding Rs 2,475 crore, this strategic initiative spans the districts of Kota and Baran in Rajasthan, as well as Guna, Ashoknagar, and Sagar in Madhya Pradesh. The doubled rail route is anticipated to enhance transportation capacity, thereby facilitating improved train speeds along this corridor.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive in Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh, around 2:15 pm on August 12. Here, he will participate in the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony at the memorial site dedicated to Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas.

Subsequently, at approximately 3:15 pm, the Prime Minister will engage in a public program in Dhana, marking the foundation stone laying for the Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas Ji Smarak.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the commemoration of revered saints and social reformers holds special significance for PM Modi. In line with his vision, the Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas Smarak is slated to be established across an expansive area exceeding 11.25 acres, with a total cost exceeding Rs 100 crore.

The memorial will feature a remarkable art museum and gallery, designed to showcase the life, philosophy, and teachings of Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas. Facilities such as Bhakt Niwas and Bhojanal will be provided for visiting devotees.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will initiate the foundation laying for two crucial road projects valued at more than Rs 1580 crore. These projects encompass a four-lane road connecting Morikori-Vidisha-Hinotia, along with a road linking Hinotia to Mehluva. These initiatives are anticipated to not only enhance transportation routes but also bolster trade and employment opportunities within the region.