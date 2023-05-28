Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of BJP-ruled states on party's good governance agenda: Report

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami were among those who attended the meeting.

    First Published May 28, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 28) held a meeting with the chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states at the party headquarters in the national capital. The meeting is part of the BJP's good governance agenda in which chief ministers share their best practices in governance and implementation of various welfare schemes. BJP national president JP Nadda was present at the meeting.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami were among those who attended the meeting.

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as well as his Uttar Pradesh counterparts Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also present at the meeting.

    Earlier today, PM Modi released a special commemorative postage stamp and a Rs 75 coin to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building. He released the coin and the stamp at the inauguration event held at the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building.

    According to a gazette notification by the Department of Economic Affairs under the Union Ministry of the Finance, the weight of the coin would be 34.65-35.35 grams.

    One side of the coin will bear the image of the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar in the centre, flanked by the word "Bharat" in Devanagari script and "INDIA" in English, it said.     

    The rupee symbol and denominational value of Rs 75 in international numerals will also be inscribed below the Lion Capital.

    The other side of the coin will bear the image of the Parliament Complex and the year "2023" in international numerals below the image.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 28, 2023, 6:00 PM IST
