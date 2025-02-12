PM Modi, Macron interact with Indian community in France (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, visited Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseilles on Wednesday, paying tribute and laying a wreath for Indian soldiers who died in the World Wars.

PM Modi, French President Macron pay tribute to Indian soldiers at Marseilles War Cemetery in Marseilles
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 12, 2025, 4:31 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday inaugurated the new Indian consulate in Marseille, southern France, on Wednesday, receiving a warm and enthusiastic welcome from the Indian community.

Inauguration of the Indian consulate in Marseille

Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly inaugurated the new Indian Consulate in Marseille. The opening of this consulate marks the first Indian diplomatic mission in France outside of Paris, significantly improving access to consular services for the Indian community in southern France.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseilles along with Fench President and French President Emmanuel Macron.He paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the World wars. Modi also laid a wreath at the cemetery.

Indian community welcomes the new consulate

The Indian diaspora in Marseille expressed excitement and gratitude for the new consulate, highlighting how it would ease consular processes and strengthen ties with India. Anup Gupta, who has lived in Marseille for four years, stated, "I will say thank you to sir (PM Modi) for representing India on the international level. It is the first consulate in France after the embassy in Paris. This will help the Indian community grow."

Asha, another community member, shared her relief: "Earlier, we had to travel to Paris for consular services or any other queries. So, the opening of a consulate here will be helpful."

Utkarsh, also from the Indian diaspora, emphasized the practical benefits: "Opening of an Indian consulate here will be helpful to us as currently we have to go to Paris for passport renewal. It will also help the Indian community grow in the south of France. It is really good news."

Nishant, another resident, echoed the sentiment: "The opening of the Indian consulate here will prove helpful to us. I thank PM Modi for it."

Celebrations mark the inauguration

The inauguration event saw vibrant celebrations, with dhol players performing outside the new consulate, reflecting the community's enthusiasm and cultural pride.

PM Modi, French President Macron pay tribute to Indian soldiers at Marseilles War Cemetery in Marseilles

PM Modi's broader diplomatic agenda

PM Modi's visit to France, scheduled from February 10-12, includes co-chairing the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. Following his engagements in France, PM Modi will travel to the United States from February 12-13, where he will meet with President Donald Trump and other senior leaders of the US administration.

Strengthening India-France relations

In his remarks, PM Modi highlighted the strategic role of the new Indian Consulate in Marseille in bolstering "people-to-people" ties between India and France. Marseille's location on the Mediterranean coast makes it a vital trade gateway between the two nations and a key point in the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

PM Modi, French President Macron pay tribute to Indian soldiers at Marseilles War Cemetery in Marseilles


Upon arriving in Marseille, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to reflect on the city's historical importance in India's freedom struggle. "Landed in Marseille. In India's quest for freedom, this city holds special significance. It was here that the great Veer Savarkar attempted a courageous escape. I also want to thank the people of Marseille and the French activists of that time who demanded that he not be handed over to British custody. The bravery of Veer Savarkar continues to inspire generations!" he posted.

