Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi encourages Japanese envoy Hiroshi Suzuki who lost 'spicy' battle to his wife in Pune (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi responds to the viral video of Japanese envoy Hiroshi Suzuki on Twitter, commends the ambassador for his admiration of India's varied cuisine and his inventive approach in showcasing it

    PM Modi encourages Japanese envoy Hiroshi Suzuki who lost 'spicy' battle to his wife in Pune
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

    Japanese Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, and his wife have been drawing praise on social media for their delightful culinary experience in India. Their recent video -- shot during their visit to Pune -- has gained widespread attention on Twitter, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    The video captures the ambassador acknowledging that his wife had beaten him for eating spicy street food. The viral video showcases Suzuki sampling popular Maharashtrian street delicacies such as Vada Pav and Misal Pav during his visit to Pune. Although he enjoyed the experience, he mentioned that the spiciness of the food was a bit overwhelming for him.

    In the video, the ambassador appeared hesitant to indulge in spicy food, while his wife joyfully savoured the flavoursome dishes to the fullest.

    Responding to the viral video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his thoughts, stating, "Mr Ambassador, this is a contest where losing wouldn't be disappointing. It's wonderful to witness your appreciation for India's diverse cuisine and your innovative presentation. Please continue sharing such videos!"

    Suzuki shared the video on his Twitter account with a caption that expressed his fondness for Indian street food while requesting a milder level of spiciness, stating, "I love Indian street food... but a little less spicy, please!"

    Additionally, he followed the recommendations of his Twitter followers and tried Pune's renowned Misal Pav. Another video captured his tasting experience, where he requested a less spicy version of the dish, accompanied by the caption, "Because many followers recommended me...! MisalPav."

    Who is Hiroshi Suzuki?

    Hiroshi Suzuki, the current Japanese Ambassador to India, officially began his tenure on November 9, 2022, and subsequently presented his credentials to President Murmu on November 28. Prior to his assignment in India, he held the position of Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs (G7 and G20 Sherpa) from 2020 to 2022. Notably, he served as the Executive Secretary to the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Kishida for a significant period of eight years, spanning from 2012 to 2020.

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AAP maha rally against Centre ordinance in Delhi today over 1 lakh people to attend gcw

    AAP's 'maha rally' against Centre's ordinance in Delhi today, over 1 lakh people to attend

    Case against Asianet News Reporter: CPI-M exposes its hypocrisy over freedom of Press anr

    Case against Asianet News Reporter: CPI-M exposes its hypocrisy over freedom of Press

    Traffic Advisory for Bengaluru ahead of Shakti Scheme rollout at Vidhana Soudha

    Traffic Advisory for Bengaluru ahead of Shakti Scheme rollout at Vidhana Soudha

    Cyclone Biparjoy turns into Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm: Read the weather forecast

    Cyclone Biparjoy turns into Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm: Read the weather forecast

    Kerala news LIVE 11 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Case against Akhila Nandakumar an act of media suppression, says Former Justice Kemal Pasha

    Recent Stories

    AAP maha rally against Centre ordinance in Delhi today over 1 lakh people to attend gcw

    AAP's 'maha rally' against Centre's ordinance in Delhi today, over 1 lakh people to attend

    BTS net worth 2023: Who is the richest BTS member? MAH

    ​BTS Net Worth 2023: Who is the richest member? Know HERE

    Priyanka Chopra performs special puja on dad Dr. Ashok Chopra's death anniversary, Malti plays vital role ADC

    Priyanka Chopra performs special puja on dad Dr. Ashok Chopra's death anniversary, Malti plays vital role

    Meta internal survey reveals only 26 pc employees confident about Mark Zuckerberg leadership Report gcw

    Meta's internal survey reveals only 26% employees confident about Mark Zuckerberg's leadership: Report

    Case against Asianet News Reporter: CPI-M exposes its hypocrisy over freedom of Press anr

    Case against Asianet News Reporter: CPI-M exposes its hypocrisy over freedom of Press

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon