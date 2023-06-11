PM Modi encourages Japanese envoy Hiroshi Suzuki who lost 'spicy' battle to his wife in Pune (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responds to the viral video of Japanese envoy Hiroshi Suzuki on Twitter, commends the ambassador for his admiration of India's varied cuisine and his inventive approach in showcasing it

Japanese Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, and his wife have been drawing praise on social media for their delightful culinary experience in India. Their recent video -- shot during their visit to Pune -- has gained widespread attention on Twitter, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The video captures the ambassador acknowledging that his wife had beaten him for eating spicy street food. The viral video showcases Suzuki sampling popular Maharashtrian street delicacies such as Vada Pav and Misal Pav during his visit to Pune. Although he enjoyed the experience, he mentioned that the spiciness of the food was a bit overwhelming for him.

In the video, the ambassador appeared hesitant to indulge in spicy food, while his wife joyfully savoured the flavoursome dishes to the fullest.

Responding to the viral video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his thoughts, stating, "Mr Ambassador, this is a contest where losing wouldn't be disappointing. It's wonderful to witness your appreciation for India's diverse cuisine and your innovative presentation. Please continue sharing such videos!"

Suzuki shared the video on his Twitter account with a caption that expressed his fondness for Indian street food while requesting a milder level of spiciness, stating, "I love Indian street food... but a little less spicy, please!"

Additionally, he followed the recommendations of his Twitter followers and tried Pune's renowned Misal Pav. Another video captured his tasting experience, where he requested a less spicy version of the dish, accompanied by the caption, "Because many followers recommended me...! MisalPav."

Who is Hiroshi Suzuki?

Hiroshi Suzuki, the current Japanese Ambassador to India, officially began his tenure on November 9, 2022, and subsequently presented his credentials to President Murmu on November 28. Prior to his assignment in India, he held the position of Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs (G7 and G20 Sherpa) from 2020 to 2022. Notably, he served as the Executive Secretary to the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Kishida for a significant period of eight years, spanning from 2012 to 2020.