PM Modi distributes over 71k appointment letters at Rozgar Mela, lauds record 10 lakh Govt jobs handed (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that his government has provided nearly 10 lakh permanent government jobs to youth over the past year and a half, setting a record for job creation in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that his government has provided nearly 10 lakh permanent government jobs to youth over the past year and a half, setting a record for job creation in the country. Speaking at a virtual Rozgar Mela, where over 71,000 recruits received appointment letters, Modi highlighted that no previous government had offered jobs in such a "mission mode."

He emphasized that his government’s policies and programs are centered around the youth, driven by principles of honesty and transparency in recruitment. Modi also pointed out that a significant portion of the new recruits are women, reflecting the government’s commitment to empowering them in all fields. He noted that initiatives like the 26-week maternity leave have greatly supported women's careers, and women are also the majority recipients of homes built under the 'PM Awas Yojana.'

Modi further stressed that harnessing the potential of India's youth is a priority, citing programs like Start-up India, Digital India, and reforms in space and defense sectors. He also mentioned the National Education Policy's focus on the development of young people, particularly through the promotion of mother tongues, and the fact that recruitment exams can now be taken in 13 Indian languages, ensuring that language is no longer a barrier.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, noting that his vision for rural development and the country’s progress continues to guide the current government’s efforts to create job and self-employment opportunities in villages.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh added that over 29% of the 71,000 recruits belong to the OBC category, and recruitment for backward classes has risen by 27% under the Modi government compared to the UPA. He also mentioned that Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes make up 15.8% and 9.6%, respectively, of the new recruits.

Latest Videos