PM Modi departs for New Delhi after 'successful, substantial' visit: A recap of US trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently concluded a three-day visit to the United States, participating in the Quad Summit, addressing the UN 'Summit of the Future,' and engaging in bilateral talks. The visit was marked by discussions on global issues, strengthening Indo-Pacific ties, and addressing the Indian diaspora.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for India after completing a "successful and substantial" three-day visit to the United States, during which he attended the Quad Summit, addressed the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly, and held multiple bilateral meetings with global leaders. "PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi after concluding a successful and substantial visit to the USA," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

Key takeaways from PM Modi's US visit:

PM Modi began his journey on Saturday, met by members of the Indian diaspora in Wilmington, Delaware. He then attended a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden, during which they both had fruitful conversations about bilateral relations. He also met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Australian colleague, Anthony Albanese. All three leaders were welcomed at Biden's home in Greenville.

The Prime Minister joined the three leaders for the Quad Summit at Biden's alma mater, Archmere Academy, in Claymont, Delaware. PM Modi stated during the summit, which was intended to be a farewell to outgoing leaders Kishida and Biden, that 'Quad is here to stay' and that the group is not opposed to anybody.

"Our conference is taking place at a moment when the globe is fraught with tension and strife. In such a scenario, it is critical for the Quad to unify under our common democratic principles for the greater welfare of mankind," Modi said during his speech at the summit.

India has pledged a grant of USD 7.5 million to the testing, screening, and diagnosis of the disease in the Indo-Pacific region.

“India is ready to share its experience and expertise,” he said, asserting that the grant was made under India’s vision of ‘One Earth, One Heath’. The prime minister also announced that India will provide support for radiotherapy treatment and capacity building for cancer prevention in the Indo-Pacific.

The Indian diaspora warmly welcomed the Prime Minister on Sunday at the Nassau Coliseum in New York, where over 13,000 members of the Indian-American community from over 40 states came for the Modi & US event.

The Prime Minister also announced that India will open two new consulates in Boston and Los Angeles, addressing a long-standing demand from the rapidly rising Indian American population in these two major American cities.

Modi on Monday said that the “success of humanity lies in our collective strength, not on the battlefield” as he addressed the UN’s Summit of the Future held against the backdrop of raging global conflicts.

Latest Videos