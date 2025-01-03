PM Modi calls AAP an 'aapda' for Delhi, accuses Kejriwal of corruption and glorifying it (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), labeling it as an "AAP-da" (disaster) for Delhi.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 2:35 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 2:35 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), labeling it as an "AAP-da" (disaster) for Delhi. He claimed that this "disaster" has gripped the national capital over the past decade.

Speaking to the public after unveiling several infrastructure projects in Delhi, including initiatives in housing and education, the Prime Minister strongly criticized the AAP-led city government. He warned that the situation in the capital would deteriorate further if the party continued to govern.

While highlighting the Centre’s efforts to drive development, he accused the Delhi government of spreading falsehoods and engaging in corruption across multiple sectors, such as school education, pollution control, and the liquor trade.

With the city gearing up for assembly elections next month, Modi declared that Delhi had resolved to wage a battle against this "AAP-da" and was determined to bring about change.

"This year will usher in a new politics of nation-building and people's welfare. Therefore, 'aapda' has to be removed and the BJP brought in," he said.

Modi criticized the Delhi government for not implementing the Centre's flagship health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat, and other welfare programmes in the national capital. He expressed regret that, despite his efforts, he was unable to fully support the people of Delhi due to these restrictions.

Highlighting the Centre's contributions, Modi stated that the construction of highways and affordable housing by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) was possible because the "aapda" (disaster) had limited influence in these areas.

In a sharp dig at AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Modi remarked that while he could have chosen to build a "sheesh mahal" (glass palace) for himself, his vision was to ensure housing for every citizen in the country.

"These people commit corruption and then glorify it," he said, accusing AAP of shamelessness and making false promises.

The BJP has accused Arvind Kejriwal of spending an exorbitant amount of public money on his official residence during his tenure as chief minister, dubbing his former home a "sheesh mahal" (glass palace).

