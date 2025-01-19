PM Modi addresses 118th ‘Mann Ki Baat’, hails youth participation in Mahakumbh, space docking (WATCH)

PM Modi’s 118th "Mann Ki Baat" ahead of Republic Day highlights youth participation in Mahakumbh, emphasizes civilization’s strength, and sends early Republic Day wishes to the nation.

PM Modi addresses 118th Mann Ki Baat, highlights of first radio programme in 2025 dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 19, 2025, 11:46 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 19, 2025, 11:46 AM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra addressed the 118th of "Mann Ki Baat", a radio programme usually held during the last Sundays of every month. As this year's Republic Day coincides with the last Sunday of January, the programme was preponed. The Prime Minister started with an advance Republic Day wish as he presented the first "Mann Ki Baat" of 2025.

"My dear countrymen, Namaskar. It is an honor to connect with you in the first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of 2025. This time, it is being held before Republic Day. Best wishes in advance for Republic Day," he said.

The Prime Minister spoke highly about the participation of youth in the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj as he said "golden future is assured when young generation joins its civilization, and its roots become stronger".

"You must have seen that the youth are extensively participating in Kumbh. It is true that when the young generation proudly joins its civilization, then its roots become stronger and its golden future is assured. This time we are also witnessing the digital footprints on a large scale in Kumbh," he added.

Speaking on 'National Voter's Day' and Election Commission of India (ECI), Modi mentioned ECI using power of technology to strengthen people's power.

"I hope you will enjoy these words. We all need to work together. On January 25, there is National Voters' Day, because on the day ECI was formed. They have a bigger place in the country. When the first election happened, people doubted on democracy. But it has continued. I thank the ECI for making the process more robust. I congratulate the ECI for their impartial elections. I urge the voters to participate in the elections," he said. 

PM Modi also hailed India's space program and said there has been a massive growth in the sector. He also congratulated ISRO on SpaDeX docking and said, "A few days ago, our scientists achieved another significant milestone in the space sector. Our scientists successfully carried out satellite space docking. When two spacecraft are connected in space, this process is called space docking. This technology is crucial for sending supplies to space stations and for crew missions. India has become the fourth country to achieve this success...".

