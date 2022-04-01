Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Introspect if you want to study online or watch reels, says PM Modi
After two years of online connection because to COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with students, teachers, and parents from throughout the country today in his annual flagship event, Pariksha Pe Charcha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting with youngsters who are studying for a variety of board examinations.
Here are highlights:
- "NEP should be called 'National Education Policy. So many people were involved in drafting the policy. We were brainstorming on it for last 6-7 years. We took advice of teachers & students from far-flung areas along with modern intellectuals," he said.
- Online education is based on the principle of attaining knowledge while offline education is regarding sustaining that knowledge and practically applying it further, he added.
- PM Modi asked students to introspect themselves while studying online, whether they actually study or spend time watching reels on social media
- "Whatever happens offline, same takes place online. This means the medium is not the problem. Irrespective of the medium, if our mind is delved into the subject, then it won't make a difference is grasping things," he said.
- Modi: "I want students to stay away from a panic environment during exams. No need to copy friends, just keep doing whatever you do with full confidence and I believe all of you will be able to give your exam in festival mood."
- There is no one in this room who will be taking tests for the first time. We have become exam proof by sitting for tests at equal intervals of time. Exams are a milestone in our lives: PM Modi
- He said all of the students' questions, which may not be handled here due to time constraints, will be answered by me through the Namo App via videos, voice messages, and written texts.
- Today's programme is really meaningful to me because it is the first time I've seen you all in a long time: PM Modi