Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], July 17 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the Centre over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a "clear example of a security lapse" by the Modi government.

Owaisi Questions Government

Speaking at a public rally in Telangana's Nizamabad on Wednesday, Owaisi questioned the government's security preparedness and urged it to take firm action against the perpetrators.



"Pakistan's terrorists killed 26 Hindu tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and the governor is now saying that he is responsible for this. If you claim to know about Bangladeshis in Bihar and Rohingyas, then how did 4 terrorists reach Pahalgam? Why didn't you stop them? You talk about the Nepalese in Bihar but fail to explain the terrorists in Pahalgam. Are you sleeping?" he asked.



"You vowed revenge for Pahalgam, so keep Operation Sindoor going till all 4 are caught or killed, or we will continue to question this. The Pahalgam terror attack is a clear example of a security lapse by the Modi government," the Hyderabad MP said.



Following the terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK).

Owaisi Questions ECI’s Voter Roll Revision

Earlier on Wednesday, Owaisi urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) not to rush the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in poll-bound Bihar.



"The ECI should provide us the contacts of the contact numbers of the Booth Level Officers and the members of our party will ask those BLOs about where they found people from Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar... 60-70 per cent of the youth from Seemanchal are working in other states... They should not conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in a hurry," the AIMIM chief told media persons.



"The Bihar President of AIMIM, Akhtarul Iman, is also one of the petitioners in the case... The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to consider the Aadhaar card, the Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC), and the ration card as proof for voter registration in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar," he added. (ANI)

