'Pack your bags' tweet triggers Karnataka Vs KTR spat

After Telangana Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao asked the Bengaluru start-up and business houses to quit Bengaluru and move to Hyderabad over complaints of 'bad infrastructure', Karnataka hit back with a befitting reply.

A tweet by 'KTR' against Karnataka asking MNCs to quit Bengaluru and move to Hyderabad has resulted in Karnataka leaders hitting back at Telangana's Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao. The Minister reacting to a tweet by a start-up in Bengaluru had asked the business houses to 'quit' Bengaluru and move to Hyderabad.

"Pack your bags & move to Hyderabad! We have better physical infrastructure & equally good social infrastructure. Our airport is 1 of the best & getting in & out of city is a breeze. More importantly our Govt’s focus is on 3 i Mantra; innovation, infrastructure & inclusive growth," the Minister tweeted the other day.

A start-up firm in India's start-up hub 'Koramangala-HSR layout' had complained about poor infrastructure like bad roads, water supply, frequent power cuts and others and also about collection of taxes in return for nothing.

Karnataka Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan reacts:

In response to KRT with carefully crafted words, Higher Education Minister and Bengaluru's BJP face Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said that Karnataka does not involve in creating a divide between neighbouring state residents. "Bengaluru earned fame worldwide and we will not indulge in culture of creating a division with neighbouring states, we go with the vision of 'India as one'. Each state has its own uniqueness. Karnataka today has seen a revolution in the start-up sector. Innovation, technology, and all is not just happening overnight, even during pre-Independence and post-Independence time, our Maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar has contributed to the setup of an institution like IISc. We have HAL, DRDO which are well established here. From CV Raman to CNR Rao and others have immensely contributed. Started (development) with science, and spread to IT-BT and other fields.

Opposition in Karnataka takes advantage, targets govt, shoots off KTR's shoulder:

On the pretext of giving a fitting reply to KT Rama Rao for his 'pack your bags' comment to Bengaluru MNCs, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar said, "@ktrtrs , my friend, I accept your challenge. By the end off 2023, with Congress back in power in Karnataka, we will restore the glory of Bengaluru as India's best city."

Ashwath Narayan also launched a counterattack against DK Shivakumar for his comment and hinting at coming to power in 2023, "During your party’s rule, let's not forget Tech industry in the State had to time & again hammer that they were being ignored & there was no progress. Your party ensured Bengaluru was neglected for decades! One can’t expect anything more than petty politicking from @ INCKarnataka!," Ashwath Narayan tweeted in reply.

Bengaluru infrastructure is a huge issue for all political parties as this will be the major poll issue during BBMP as well Assembly elections. For Municipalities, there are 198 wards and in Assembly, there are 27 seats in Bengaluru and there is a direct fight between both BJP as well Congress to win more seats in every election.