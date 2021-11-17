Over 850 liquor shops in Delhi to reopen today; Prices to timings, know it all

According to Excise Department authorities, the new liquor vends will be open from 10 am to 10 pm. Here's everything you need to know.

The Delhi government has said good-bye to the retail booze sector, as a new excise regime is set to take effect in the city's marketplaces today. Tuesday was the last day of operation for roughly 600 government-run booze stores in the nation's capital. The liquor business will now be managed entirely by private actors, according to the new excise policy. To improve customer experience, the national capital will have 850 chic liquor stores with walk-ins and some with sampling facilities under the new rule.

According to Naresh Goyal, President of the Delhi Liquor Trade Association, there is a potential of turmoil in the beginning because not all outlets would be able to open on Wednesday. He stated that many stores are still being prepared following the new criteria to take some time. He also said that just 250-300 establishments would be permitted to open on the first day. Due to the lower number of stores, there may be some scarcity in the first few days; however, this will pass as more vends open.

Excise Department authorities have stated that the new liquor vends will be open from 10 am to 10 pm. According to PTI, the Excise Department, which is in the process of calculating the MRP of brands to be registered in Delhi, has stated that the wholesale price of all types of liquor is expected to climb by 8-9 per cent.

As per the new excise regulation, exquisite liquor vends will be installed in 32 zones across the city. Each zone will include 27 liquor stores run by a single retail licensee. It intends to transform the consumer experience by replacing old booze vends in the city's nooks, and crannies with sophisticated and stylish liquor stores stretched across at least 500 square feet with a walk-in facility.

These stores will be large, well-lit, and air-conditioned. It will need to be outfitted with CCTV cameras. The ordinance also prohibits the sale of alcohol via grilling shops, with customers queuing outside on streets and sidewalks. The policy also permits the establishment of five super-premium retail vends with a total space of 2,500 square feet. The private liquor vends closed on September 30 of this year, and the government-owned outlets, which had been open for one and a half months, were shuttered on Tuesday night.

