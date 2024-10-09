Over 50 lakh women benefit from Jharkhand's Maiya Samman Yojana with Rs 497 crore transfer

CM Hemant Soren transferred the third installment of the Maiya Samman Yojana to the accounts of 50 lakh women during the Maiya Samman Yatra program in Lohardaga, Mandar, and Ratu on Tuesday. Minister Baby Devi said that the CM's vision is to make women financially empowered.

Lohardaga, Mandar, Ratu. The Maiya Samman Yatra program was organized in Lohardaga, Mandar, and Ratu on Tuesday. From the program venue in Lohardaga, the third installment of the Jharkhand Chief Minister Maiya Samman Yojana was transferred to the bank accounts of about 50 lakh daughters, mothers, sisters, and elder sisters of Jharkhand. Hon'ble Minister Smt. Baby Devi pressed the button and transferred an amount of about Rs 497 crore directly to their accounts through DBT.

On this occasion, Minister Smt. Baby Devi said that the vision of Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren is to make the elder sisters, mothers, and sisters of Jharkhand financially empowered as well. That's why financial help is being given to them through the Jharkhand Chief Minister Maiya Samman Yojana. They are being strengthened.

Work has been done to connect 50 lakh women of Jharkhand through JMMSSY

Addressing thousands of women who came to the program, Agriculture Minister Smt. Deepika Pandey Singh said that 50 lakh women of Jharkhand have been connected so far through the Jharkhand Chief Minister Maiya Samman Yojana. On the occasion of Navratri, the third installment is being sent to the accounts of about 50 lakh mothers, sisters, and daughters of Jharkhand today. She said that for the first time in the state, there has been talk of women's economic empowerment. She said that many welfare schemes are going on in Jharkhand under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren, if we start counting the work, the list will become very long. The government is providing pucca houses to the beneficiaries through the Abua Awas Yojana.

The third installment is being given to you women on the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

Addressing the women who attended the program, Hon'ble MLA Smt. Kalpana Murmu Soren said that your enthusiasm is the real capital of Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren. He wants half the population of Jharkhand to be empowered. Stay strong. Mentally, physically, and financially too. She said that this is not just an amount, it is the confidence of half the population. For the first time in Jharkhand, your son, your grandfather, Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren has given half the population the respect they deserved. She said that women work to advance the family and society. She said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the third installment of the amount of Jharkhand Chief Minister Maiya Samman Yojana is being given to you on the occasion of Navratri. Earlier the first installment was given on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and the second installment on the occasion of Karam Puja. She said that wherever we are going, we are seeing enthusiasm, wave, and hope.

Smt. Kalpana Soren said that Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren is continuously striving to take Jharkhand forward. She said that it is very important to be educated to talk about one's rights. That's why Chief Minister Hemant Soren started the School of Excellence so that children get quality education. Along with this, Savitribai Phule Kishori Samridhi Yojana was given so that the education of girls does not stop in the middle due to lack of money. The work of giving bicycles to children was done so that they could go to far-off schools and study. The amount is being made available from the scholarship scheme to the children of Jharkhand to study abroad. Your own government in Jharkhand is working for you.

For the first time in Jharkhand, women are getting respect, thanks to Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren for this.

On this occasion, the beneficiaries were spoken to through video conferencing. Beneficiary Smt. Basanti Devi of Koderma district told that she is very happy with the Jharkhand Chief Minister Maiya Samman Yojana. For the first time in Jharkhand, a Chief Minister has worked to honor us women. Many many thanks to Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren for this. She said that she is very happy to receive this honour. When Hon'ble MLA Smt. Kalpana Soren asked her where she would spend this amount, she said that she would spend it on her children. Then Smt. Kalpana Soren said that a mother's love is such that she does not put herself before her children. Still, she requested them to spend some of this amount on themselves as well. On this occasion, all the women expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren.

The program was also addressed by Rajya Sabha MP Smt. Mahua Maji, MP Smt. Joba Manjhi, MP Shri Sukhdev Bhagat, MLA Smt. Shilpi Neha Tirkey, and former minister Shri Bandhu Tirkey.

Lohardaga Deputy Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner Ranchi, officials of various departments, and thousands of women were present in the program.

Latest Videos