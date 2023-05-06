Operation Trinetra continues in Rajouri; 1 terrorist eliminated, another injured

The Indian Army's joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force saw troops tighten the cordon around the terrorists early this morning. At 0700 hours, the cordon spotted and pinned down the terrorists.

Operation Trinetra, launched to eliminate the terrorists who were responsible for detonating the explosive device that killed 5 Indian Army soldiers in Rajouri, is continuing with the 16 Corps confirming that one terrorist had been neutralised early Saturday morning and another likely to be injured.

The Twitter update said: "In the ensuing gunbattle 1 terrorist has been neutralised and one more is likely to be injured."

As of now, forces have recovered an AK56 rifle, 4 AK magazines, 56 AK rounds, one 9mm pistol with magazine, three grenades and one ammunition pouch. The identity of the neutralised terrorist is being ascertained.

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited the encounter site amid the exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces earlier this morning.

Five army personnel were killed and a major-rank officer injured on Friday in an explosion triggered by terrorists in the dense forests of the Kandi area in the Rajouri district where an operation was underway to flush out terrorists.

A defence spokesman said a wreath-laying ceremony for the Army personnel killed in the operation will be held at the Air Force station in Jammu. Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Army Commander and senior officials from the Army will pay tributes to the Bravehearts, he said.