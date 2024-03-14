Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Operation 'Rising Sun' targets gold smuggling syndicate; nets over 60 kg gold worth Rs 40 crore

    The operation spanned across four states and resulted in the seizure of approximately 61.08 kg of gold valued at around Rs. 40 crore. Additionally, 19 vehicles, cash, and electronic items were confiscated during the operation in various locations including Guwahati, Barpeta, Darbhanga, Gorakhpur, and Araria

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

    The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has -- in a significant operation dubbed 'Rising Sun' -- cracked down on a major syndicate engaged in the smuggling of foreign-origin gold, resulting in the seizure of approximately Rs 40 crore worth of gold. 

    The operation, conducted meticulously across four states, led to the confiscation of around 61.08 kg of smuggled gold, along with 19 vehicles, cash, and electronic items in various locations including Guwahati, Barpeta, Darbhanga, Gorakhpur, and Araria.

    The operation commenced with the apprehension of six syndicate members, including two masterminds, from a residential premise in Guwahati by DRI officers. This resulted in the recovery of 22.74 kg of gold, Rs. 13 lakh in cash, vehicles, and electronic devices. 

    Additionally, another vehicle en route from Guwahati was intercepted in Barpeta, Assam, leading to the recovery of 13.28 kg of smuggled gold and the apprehension of two more individuals.

    Further investigations by DRI officers from Muzaffarpur led to the interception of a vehicle near Darbhanga, yielding 13.27 kg of gold. In Gorakhpur, another vehicle was intercepted, resulting in the recovery of 11.79 kg of foreign-origin gold. Moreover, nine cars equipped with secret cavities used by the syndicate were identified and intercepted at Araria, Bihar, by DRI officers from Patna.

    Preliminary interrogations of the apprehended individuals revealed that the syndicate employed tactics such as smuggling gold through the Indo-Myanmar land border in small quantities, consolidating it in Guwahati, and subsequently transporting it to other cities like Delhi and Jaipur. 

    As a result of the operation, a total of 12 individuals have been apprehended, including eight in Guwahati, two in Muzaffarpur, and two in Gorakhpur.

