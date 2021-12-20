  • Facebook
    Omicron in India: Better to stay prepared than to get caught off-guard, says AIIMS Director Dr Guleria

    Dr Guleria informed the media that we should brace ourselves and hope that things do not deteriorate as severely as they did in the United Kingdom. 

    New Delhi, First Published Dec 20, 2021, 9:10 AM IST
    In light of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria stated that India should be prepared for any scenario. Dr Guleria informed the media that we should brace ourselves and hope that things do not deteriorate as severely as they did in the United Kingdom. We need additional data on Omicron because anytime there is an increase in cases in other world areas, we need to watch it and be ready for anything constantly. Dr Guleria said that it is preferable to be prepared than caught off guard.

    According to the UK Health Security Agency, another 12,133 Omicron cases have been reported in the UK, representing the largest daily increase since the Covid-19 variant was discovered. It brought the total to 37,101.

    According to British Health Secretary Sajid Javid, the new strain is spreading "very, very swiftly," even faster than the numbers imply. He is reported as adding that the "real number of infections will be substantially greater than case counts imply" since not everyone will take a test and individuals would have to wait for their test results. Meanwhile, the British government's advising scientists have warned that more limitations would be required "within days" to prevent hospitals from being overrun by Omicron.

    Meanwhile, India's Omicron Covid count rose to 153 on Sunday, with Maharashtra reporting six new cases and Gujarat reporting four new cases of the novel coronavirus. Omicron cases have been discovered in 11 states and union territories, according to a report citing national and state officials, including Maharashtra (54 cases), Delhi (22 cases), Rajasthan (17 cases), and others.

    The World Health Organization reports that the Omicron coronavirus strain has been found in 89 countries. In areas with community transmission, the number of infections doubles every 1.5 to three days. The first confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was detected in a specimen collected on November 9 of this year, according to the WHO. The WHO allegedly called the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, found in South Africa, 'Omicron' on November 26. 

