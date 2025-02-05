Odisha vigilance seizes Rs 1.5 crore cash in raid linked to Santanu Mohapatra's illegal assets case (WATCH)

Odisha Vigilance raided seven locations linked to Santanu Mohapatra, seizing ₹1.5 crore in a disproportionate assets probe. Meanwhile, Odisha Police arrested eight inter-state criminals for a ₹3.51 crore robbery at a distillation centre in Kalahandi. Investigations into both cases are ongoing.

The Odisha Vigilance has launched simultaneous searches at 7 locations allegedly linked to Santanu Mohapatra, Deputy Director and Project Director of Watershed, Malkangiri. The searches, which began Wednesday morning, have already yielded a significant seizure of approximately Rs. 1.5 crore in cash from Mohapatra's residence, said the vigilance.

The searches are part of an investigation into allegations of disproportionate assets (DA) against Mohapatra.

The searches are being conducted at Mohapatra's residential triple-storeyed building located at Jeypore, as well as at the houses of his associates, including Mohan Mandal, Assistant Agriculture Engineer, Biswajit Mandal, Data Efficiency Operator, and Amiyakanta Sahu, Contractual Staff, all located at Malkajgiri. Additionally, searches are also being carried out at Mohapatra's office chamber at Malkangiri, his paternal house at Nuapada, Balajahi, Cuttack, and at the house of his relative located at Bhimatangi, Housing Board Colony, Bhubaneswar.

The searches are being led by 2 Additional SPs, 4 DSPs, 10 Inspectors, 6 ASIs, and other supporting staff, and are being conducted on the strength of search warrants issued by the Hon'ble Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore. The search is still in progress, and further reports are awaited.

Earlier on February 2, Odisha Police apprehended eight individuals of an inter-state gang involved in a high-profile robbery at a distillation centre in Kalahandi district's Dharamgarh Police Station area.

Director General of Police Yogesh Khurania confirmed that the accused, with their faces covered by masks, executed the heist, stealing a staggering Rs 3.51 crore.

"All of the accused are professional criminals with several cases against them. It appears that some of them have spent some time in jail as well," he said. The successful operation involved coordination between 11 district police teams from Jharkhand and Odisha, who worked tirelessly to track down and arrest the suspects. The stolen cash, along with the firearms, has been recovered, and the investigation is ongoing as police work to uncover more details.

