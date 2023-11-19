Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023 final: Anand Mahindra is not watching India vs Australia clash; here's why

    IND vs AUS World Cup Final: As millions are watching the crucial match either at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Anand Mahindra has decided not to watch the match. This might sound odd, but for him, this 'sacrifice' would be his 'service to the nation'.

    ODI World Cup 2023 final Anand Mahindra is not watching India vs Australia clash here is why gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 19, 2023, 3:19 PM IST

    As the ICC Cricket World Cup final gets underway at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, excitement is at an all-time high. Notably, in Sunday's ODI World Cup 2023 final match against India, Australia captain Pat Cummins chose to bowl after winning the toss.  Thousands of people have crammed into Narendra Modi Stadium to watch the exciting grand final match. Millions of Indians are supporting Team India while riveted to their phones and TV displays.

    Industrialist Anand Mahindra, however, stated on social media that he would not be watching the game. He said that his "service to the nation" would be this deed. The billionaire said that he would be dressing in his India shirt and isolating himself in a locked room to await word on the result of the match.

    Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, ''No, no, I am not planning to watch the match (my service to the nation ) But I will, indeed, be wearing this jersey and installing myself in a hermetically sealed chamber with no contact with the outside world until someone knocks and tells me we've won.''

    Interestingly, Mahindra's statement is based on superstition. When he watches the game, he thinks Team India loses. His supporters have also repeatedly pleaded with him not to watch important games in order to improve India's chances of winning.

    One of the most eagerly awaited events for cricket lovers is the World Cup, which is held every four years. Since its inception in 1975, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has been held thirteen times.

