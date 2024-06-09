Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'NTA chor hai': NEET aspirants burn result as protests over alleged 'scam' in examination intensifies (WATCH)

    Amidst allegations of irregularities and suspicions of a scam in the NEET exam 2024, protests have erupted across the country, with NEET aspirants expressing their frustration and disappointment with the government and the National Testing Agency (NTA). 

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 9, 2024, 6:49 PM IST

    The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) led by its national president, Srinivas BV, staged a protest outside its office in Raisina Road on Sunday ahead of PM-designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, demanding justice for the 24 lakh students affected by the alleged malpractices.

    In a viral video on X, formerly Twitter, NEET aspirants were also seen burning exam result in a symbolic gesture of discontent over what they perceive as a deeply flawed examination process

    Addressing the gathering, Srinivas condemned the alleged scam, stating that it not only betrays the trust of the students but also undermines the integrity of the medical system and the nation's future. “The scam in NEET exam is not just a betrayal with 24 lakh students but also a betrayal with the medical system of the country and the future of the country," he said.

    The accusations leveled against the NTA include suspicions of paper leaks and discrepancies in the exam results. Srinivas raised concerns about the integrity of the NTA, citing instances where students received scores that seemed unattainable and the hurried release of the exam results without prior notice. He demanded that the NEET exam results be canceled and a fair reevaluation be conducted to ensure justice for the affected students.

    “Today there is no such exam in the country, in which there is no rigging. Students have started writing on social media – ‘Once again, leakage government’, before the elections Narendra Modi discusses the exams, but after the elections there is no talk about paper leak and rigging,” he said.

    “NTA (National Testing Agency) is under suspicion, because the matter of the paper leak came to light. Then the students got scores which were not possible in the exam. Not only this, the result of NEET was released in a hurry, about which no one was informed. All these things raise many questions on NTA,” he added.

    Accusing the Modi government of failing to address the pervasive issues of paper leaks, rigging, and corruption in various exams, including NEET, Srinivas asserted that the responsibility for these malpractices falls squarely on the government's shoulders.

    Attacking the BJP , he said , “The BJP has cheated the youth of the country. There is a need to take strict action on paper leak, because the paper leak mafia is playing with the future of the students.”

    He urged for the cancellation of the NEET exam results and insisted on conducting the exam again to ensure justice for the 24 lakh students affected by the alleged irregularities. The IYC president pledged to persist in the fight until all 24 lakh youths receive the justice they deserve.

    In response to allegations of mark inflation in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) revealed on Saturday that the education ministry has established a four-member panel. This panel's purpose is to reassess the grace marks granted to over 1,500 candidates.

    Despite assurances from Subodh Kumar Singh, Director General of NTA, regarding the integrity of the exam, doubts continue to linger, fueling the outcry for a thorough investigation. The Congress has called for a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the alleged irregularities, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability in the examination process.

    I will be your voice in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi to students amid 'NEET exam row'

    Former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also voiced his concerns, criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the NEET-UG medical entrance row. Gandhi assured students of his support in Parliament and pledged to raise their issues vigorously.

    In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi has not even taken oath yet and the irregularities in the NEET exam has devastated more than 24 lakh students and their families."

    The former Congress chief highlighted a concerning anomaly where six students from a single exam center achieved the highest marks in the NEET exam, a feat deemed improbable by many. Despite these glaring irregularities, the government persistently denies any possibility of a paper leak, raising suspicions among critics.

    He emphasized that the Congress had devised a comprehensive strategy to combat the pervasive "paper leak industry," which operates in collusion with both the education mafia and government entities.

    "We had pledged in our manifesto to give students 'freedom from paper leak' by making a law," he said.

    "Today, I assure all the students of the country that I will become your voice in the Parliament and strongly raise the issues related to your future," Gandhi said.

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2024, 6:49 PM IST
