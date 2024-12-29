North India WEATHER update: IMD issues cold wave alert, dense fog predicted till January 4, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for north India, starting December 29, 2024. Temperatures are expected to drop significantly, accompanied by dense to extremely dense fog in several regions, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 29, 2024, 10:33 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 29, 2024, 10:33 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department issued a warning for cold wave conditions in north India, starting December 29, with minimum temperatures expected to fall by three to five degrees Celsius. According to IMD, the western disturbance near Pakistan is also expected to impact northwest India during the following two days and the western Himalayan area from January 1 to January 6, 2025.

According to the meteorological department, isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh are anticipated to experience cold wave conditions between December 29 and January 1, 2025. On December 30 and 31, it can become a severe cold wave in several areas of Himachal Pradesh.

Cold wave predicted

From December 29 to January 3, 2025, cold wave conditions are predicted for Punjab and Haryana. In addition, Rajasthan is expected to see frigid days on December 28 and 29, according to the IMD. Additionally, the meteorological agency has forecast that till December 30, dense to extremely dense fog conditions are anticipated to persist in parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and Rajasthan in the late evening and early morning hours.

Dense fog prediction

Dense fog is predicted for Himachal Pradesh between December 29 and December 31. States like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand are all anticipated to experience similar circumstances during this time. From December 30 to January 2, 2025, severe fog conditions are predicted for sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura in eastern North India.

The weather forecast for the national capital from December 29 to January 4 shows likely conditions of dense fog, with very dense fog expected on December 29-30, and dense fog on December 31, accompanied by yellow and orange alerts. 

From January 1 onwards, the weather bureau predicted that moderate fog would prevail, which will start disappearing from January 2. Temperatures will remain moderate, hovering at the range of 5 degrees Celsius.

