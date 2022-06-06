Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No proposal to replace face of Mahatma Gandhi on banknotes: RBI

    RBI has said there is no proposal to replace the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others on currency notes.

    No proposal to replace face of Mahatma Gandhi on banknotes: RBI snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Jun 6, 2022, 3:57 PM IST

    Dismissing reports, the Reserve Bank on Monday said there is no proposal to replace the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others on currency notes. 

    In a statement, the central bank said there are reports in certain sections of the media that the Reserve Bank of India is considering changes to the existing currency and banknotes by replacing the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others. 

    "It may be noted that there is no such proposal in the Reserve Bank," it said. 

    Certain reports suggest the finance ministry and the RBI were contemplating using the faces of other prominent Indians, including Rabindranath Tagore and APJ Abdul Kalam, on banknotes of certain denominations. 

    Also read: Rs 2000 notes now 1.6% of total currency notes in circulation

    A report in the New Indian Express had claimed that the RBI had sent two separate samples of Gandhi, Tagore and Kalam watermarks to IIT-Delhi Emeritus Professor Dilip T Shahani.

    The report added that Shahani was asked to choose a design from the different sets and submit them for final consideration before the government.

    Currently, banknotes bear the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, along with the symbol of the Lion Capital of Ashoka Pillar. 

    If a move to add other national icons, along with Gandhi, to the currency notes is implemented, it would be in line with the US dollar, which carries the images of George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson and Alexander Hamilton on different denominations of currency note.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2022, 4:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan's security beefed up, CBI officer at star's house post-death threat RBA

    Salman Khan's security beefed up, CBI officer at star's house post death threat

    Mumbai artist pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala in a unique way; Netizens call it 'mind blowing' - gps

    Mumbai artist pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala in a unique way; Netizens call it ‘mind blowing’

    India slams Pakistan amid row over Nupur Sharma s remarks on Prophet Muhammad gcw

    'Focus on your minorities' security': India slams Pakistan over controversial Prophet remark

    IRCTC increases limit of online booking of tickets know details here gcw

    IRCTC increases limit of online booking of tickets; know details here

    PM Modi launches Jan Samarth portal, Here's all you need to know - adt

    PM Modi launches Jan Samarth portal, Here's all you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Want to pay respects to Sidhu Moose Wala? Fans can visit his cremation spot RBA

    Want to pay respects to Sidhu Moose Wala? Fans can visit his cremation spot

    YouTube Music s web app likely to offer multi select option here s how it will function gcw

    YouTube Music's web app likely to offer multi-select option; here's how it will function

    Joe Root is the most complete batsman in all three forms - Alastair Cook-ayh

    'Joe Root is the most complete batsman in all three forms' - Alastair Cook

    Maharashtra Schools to reopen from June 15 amid rising Covid-19 cases - adt

    Maharashtra: Schools to reopen from June 15 amid rising Covid-19 cases

    Who was Alec John Such Bon Jovi founding member dies at 70 drb

    Who was Alec John Such? Bon Jovi’s founding member dies at 70

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon