No Canadian should ever be vulnerable again to foreign interference: Justin Trudeau on Nijjar probe (WATCH)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed Canada's willingness to collaborate with the government of India to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar, labelled as a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2020, was fatally shot as he exited a Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023. Trudeau's allegations of Indian government involvement in the targetted killing have strained diplomatic relations between the two nations.

During a press interaction, Trudeau emphasized the importance of cooperation between Canada and India in the investigation. He stated, "We're looking to work constructively with the government of India to get to the bottom of this, to understand how this could have happened, and to make sure that no Canadians are ever vulnerable again to foreign interference by any international power."

Trudeau reiterated the gravity of the situation, stressing that the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil demands utmost seriousness. He underscored Canada's commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring thorough investigations in accordance with its justice system and police independence.

Despite Canada's allegations, India has dismissed them as "absurd and motivated." The incident, characterized as a "contract killing," has intensified tensions between the two countries. Purported video footage of the attack depicted a highly coordinated operation involving six assailants and two vehicles.

Nine months after the incident, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has yet to identify suspects or make arrests in connection with Nijjar's killing. The lack of progress in the investigation has prompted scrutiny, especially as Canada has not provided evidence to support its claims, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar remains a contentious issue, with both Canada and India grappling with diplomatic challenges amid conflicting narratives and unresolved questions surrounding the incident.