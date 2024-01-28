Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form new government in Bihar with BJP's support

    Bihar Governor has accepted the claim of NDA to form the government and has invited Nitish Kumar to take oath today, at 5 pm. Samrat Chaudhry, Vijay Sinha, Sharawan Kumar (JDU), Dr Prem Kumar (BJP), Santosh Suman (HAM), and Sumit Singh (Independent) are likely to take oath today.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 28, 2024, 1:53 PM IST

    After days of political speculation, Nitish Kumar on Sunday resigned as Chief Minister of Bihar and left the alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rastriya Janata Dal. Soon after, he declared his intention to establish a new government with the backing of his erstwhile partner, the BJP. 

    This morning, Kumar visited with Governor Rajendra Arlekar of Bihar and submitted his resignation. The Governor has requested that Kumar serve as acting chief minister in the interim until a new administration takes office. He turned in a letter of support from BJP lawmakers later. Bihar Governor has accepted the claim of NDA to form the government and has invited Nitish Kumar to take oath today, at 5 pm. Samrat Chaudhry, Vijay Sinha, Sharawan Kumar (JDU), Dr Prem Kumar (BJP), Santosh Suman (HAM), and Sumit Singh (Independent) are likely take oath today.

    Speaking to reporters after handing over his resignation, Nitish Kumar said that he also asked the Governor to dissolve the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar.

    The JD(U) leader said that the situation in the Mahagathbandhan alliance, comprising Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress along with three Left parties, was not "alright" and had become such that he had to quit.

    Preparations are currently underway for Nitish Kumar's swearing-in ceremony, which will take place at 5 pm today. BJP president JP Nadda is scheduled to arrive in Patna at around 4:15 pm.

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2024, 1:53 PM IST
