Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nithari Killings Case: Moninder Singh Pandher walks out of jail

    The court's decision overturned the death sentences previously imposed on Pandher and his domestic help, Surendra Koli, in connection with the 2006 murder cases. The ruling highlighted the prosecution's inability to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt and criticized the investigative process

    Nithari Killings Case: Moninder Singh Pandher walks out of jail
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 2:04 PM IST

    Moninder Singh Pandher, one of the accused in the notorious Nithari case, was acquitted by the Allahabad High Court earlier this week and has been released from Luksar jail in Greater Noida. The Allahabad High Court on Monday reversed the convictions of the 65-year-old businessman and his domestic help, Surendra Koli, in the sensational 2006 murder cases. This decision effectively overturned the death sentences previously imposed on Koli in 12 cases and on Pandher in two cases. 

    The high court's ruling emphasized the prosecution's failure to establish the guilt of both accused "beyond reasonable doubt, on the settled parameters of a case based on circumstantial evidence." The court went on to condemn the investigative process, asserting that it amounted to "nothing short of a betrayal of public trust by responsible agencies."

    Surendra Koli, the primary accused, remains incarcerated in Ghaziabad's Dasna jail, serving a life sentence for his involvement in the murder of a 14-year-old girl.

    The Nithari case, which shocked the nation with its gruesome details of sexual assault, brutal murders, and even hints of cannibalism, first came to public attention in December 2006 when human remains were discovered in a drain near a residence in Nithari village, located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

    In this horrifying case, Koli was alleged to have lured children to the house with promises of sweets and chocolates, only to murder them and engage in heinous acts with their lifeless bodies. Cannibalism was also a dark facet of the accusations, with the accused disposing of bones and body parts in a ditch behind the house.

    Pandher, Koli's employer, was also implicated in the heinous crimes of brutal murder and rape linked to the Nithari case. The serial killings attributed to Koli and Pandher spanned the years 2005 and 2006, leaving a grim mark in the annals of Indian criminal history.

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 2:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi inaugurates Bengaluru Metro Purple Line's extended routes via video conference vkp

    PM Modi inaugurates Bengaluru Metro Purple Line’s extended routes via video conference

    Mysore Dasara: SWR announces special trains between Hubballi-Mangaluru via Bengaluru; check details vkp

    Mysore Dasara: SWR announces special trains between Hubballi-Mangaluru via Bengaluru; check details

    Kerala: North-East monsoon season likely to arrive in next 48 hours rkn

    Kerala: North-East monsoon season likely to arrive in next 48 hours

    PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor, flags off 'Namo Bharat' (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor, flags off 'Namo Bharat' (WATCH)

    Kerala: Alappuzha passengers stage protest over trains getting delayed due to Vande Bharat Express anr

    Kerala: Alappuzha passengers stage protest over trains getting delayed due to Vande Bharat Express

    Recent Stories

    Rare 96-year-old Macallan Scotch Whisky bottle to be auctioned in London for whopping price anr

    Rare 96-year-old Macallan Scotch Whisky bottle to be auctioned in London for whopping price

    Vikrant Messy feels mixed emotions, says this about wife's pregnancy SHG

    Vikrant Messy feels mixed emotions, says this about wife's pregnancy

    Armoured jeeps spotted in Israel: Is this a sign of US-led invasion in Gaza? vkp

    Armoured jeeps spotted in Israel: Is this a sign of US-led invasion in Gaza?

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill highlights India's commitment to chasing excellence in the mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill highlights India's commitment to chasing excellence in the mega event

    Photos New York man wins house in lottery gives tour on social media gcw

    Photos: New York man wins house in lottery, gives tour on social media

    Recent Videos

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon