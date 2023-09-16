Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nipah: Man who died on August 30 tests positive; schools to remain closed until September 24

    Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that the man who died in Maruthonkara on August 30 tested positive for the Nipah virus on Friday. Meanwhile, the holiday for educational institutions in Kozhikode district will continue until September 24.

    Nipah: Man who died on August 30 tests positive; schools to remain closed until September 24 rkn
    Kozhikode: Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that the man who died in Maruthonkara on August 30 tested positive for the Nipah virus on Friday     (Sep 15) . The minister stated that a throat swab collected at the hospital of the deceased was sent for testing. The results was confirmed that he died of Nipah.

    After the review meeting, the minister informed that the test results of 30 health workers were negative. Meanwhile, the holiday for educational institutions in Kozhikode district will continue until September 24.

    At the same time, the number of active cases of Nipah in the state has increased to four. Farooq, a native of Cheruvannur who came into contact with the first patient in the hospital, contracted the disease. He also sought treatment at a private hospital where Nipah-positive people sought other treatments. A 39 years old is under observation in the hospital. More samples are being tested at the mobile lab set up in Kozhikode.

    Violation of quarantine guidelines

    Meanwhile, a young couple in Nadapuram, Kozhikode has breached quarantine protocols. The incident took place in the 19th ward of the Nadapuram Panchayat.

    Both the husband and wife had violated quarantine regulations and ventured out to visit their relatives' homes, defying the strict control measures put in place by the health department.

    Health authorities confirmed that both individuals had reached their relatives' homes after evading quarantine, and this breach came to light when health officials visited the residences. The health department has further revealed that the couple arrived at their relatives' house without obtaining the necessary permission and had not followed the mandate. The Health Department has taken immediate action and will register a case against the couple with the police.

    Schools remain closed until September 24.

    Meanwhile, the holiday for educational institutions in Kozhikode district will continue until September 24. The holiday will be applicable to all educational institutions (including anganwadis, madarsas, and tuition centres), including professional colleges. All tuition centres and coaching centres in the district should not function on these days. The district collector has informed that online classes can be arranged for educational institutions.


     

