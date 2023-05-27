Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Parliament building inauguration: 70 cops stationed at New Sansad, CCTV being monitored

    According to the traffic advisory issued, the New Delhi district will be treated as a controlled area. "Only public transport vehicles, civil service aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to move in the New Delhi area," it stated.

    New Parliament building inauguration: 70 cops stationed at New Sansad, CCTV being monitored
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 27, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

    Delhi Police has said that a staff of about 70 policemen have been deployed around the new Parliament building for the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building. The Police also said that ACP rank officers are monitoring through CCTV. Security will be deployed around the new Parliament building for 24 hours.

    The Police also said that special traffic arrangements will be put in place in the national capital in view of the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28.

    According to the traffic advisory issued, the New Delhi district will be treated as a controlled area. "Only public transport vehicles, civil service aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to move in the New Delhi area," it stated.

    "The area enclosed by Mother Teresa Ceresent Road, roundabout Talkatora, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, roundabout Gol Dak Khana, Ashok Road, roundabout Patel Chowk, Ashok Road, roundabout Windsor Place, Janpath, roundabout MLNP, Akbar Road, roundabout Gol Methi, Akbar Road, roundabout GKP, Teen Murti Marg, roundabout Teen Murti and Mother Teresa Crescent Road will be treated as regulated area," the advisory said.

    "Only civil service aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to move within this area," it added.

    Noting that many VVIPs and other dignitaries are likely to attend the inauguration ceremony, the Delhi traffic police urged people to plan their journey accordingly and avoid the New Delhi district from 5:30 am to 3 pm.

    Last Updated May 27, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
