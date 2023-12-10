Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    New currency counting machines deployed as I-T dept tries to assesses cash haul linked to Cong MP Dhiraj Sahu

    Sources suggest the total could exceed Rs 300 crores, potentially setting a new record for the department. The ongoing operations include scrutiny of various locations, with several rooms and almirahs yet to be examined. Sahu, associated with the liquor business, is a three-term Congress MP.

    New currency counting machines deployed as I-T dept tries to assesses cash haul linked to Cong MP Dhiraj Sahu
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 10, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

    The Income Tax (I-T) department has brought in new currency counting machines to resume the counting of cash seized in search operations allegedly linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu in Odisha and Jharkhand. The initial breakdown of counting units delayed the assessment of the seized cash, which could reportedly exceed Rs 300 crores, making it a potentially record-breaking cash seizure for the department.

    I-T department sources revealed that the ongoing counting, expected to conclude in the next two to three days, might surpass the previous record of Rs 160 crores seized during search operations in Chennai in 2018. Search operations are still underway at various locations, where several rooms and almirahs remain to be examined.

    Sahu, a three-term Congress Rajya Sabha MP, hails from a family dominating the liquor business in the eastern region of the country. The I-T department has flown in currency counting machines from Hyderabad and other cities to expedite the counting process. Additionally, nearly 17 kg of gold and silver jewellery was seized during the operations.

    A source within the I-T department explained that some counting machines had malfunctioned due to rubber bands in the cash stash acting as obstacles. Ensuring the security of personnel and equipment is a top priority to maintain the smooth progress of operations, the source added.

    The magnitude of the operations and the substantial cash seizure have drawn the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who criticized the Congress party, asserting that it exposed the opposition's hypocrisy on the issue of corruption.

    In response, the Congress party distanced itself from the businesses of Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu. Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, stated on social media that the party has no connection with Sahu's businesses. Ramesh emphasized that only Dhiraj Sahu can and should explain the substantial cash amounts reportedly unearthed by income-tax authorities from his properties.

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP mulls Chief Minister, two deputies formula in Rajasthan

    BJP mulls Chief Minister, two deputies formula in Rajasthan

    Kerala: 7 killed in tiger attacks in Wayanad over last 8 years, says report anr

    Kerala: 7 killed in tiger attacks in Wayanad over last 8 years, says report

    Karnataka: As Somanna contemplates exit, BJP tries to convince Veerashaiva Lingayat heavyweight

    Karnataka: As Somanna contemplates exit, BJP tries to convince Veerashaiva Lingayat heavyweight

    Government mandates air-conditioned cabins for new trucks starting October 2025

    Government mandates air-conditioned cabins for new trucks starting October 2025

    Delivering Guarantees: Karnataka DyCM hails Telangana's free bus travel for women scheme

    Delivering Guarantees: Karnataka DyCM hails Telangana's free bus travel for women scheme

    Recent Stories

    Amitabh Bachchan unfollows Aishwarya Rai on Instagram? Big B shares cryptic tweet amid rumours RBA

    Amitabh Bachchan unfollows Aishwarya Rai on Instagram? Big B shares cryptic tweet amid rumours

    BJP mulls Chief Minister, two deputies formula in Rajasthan

    BJP mulls Chief Minister, two deputies formula in Rajasthan

    Kerala: 7 killed in tiger attacks in Wayanad over last 8 years, says report anr

    Kerala: 7 killed in tiger attacks in Wayanad over last 8 years, says report

    Karnataka: As Somanna contemplates exit, BJP tries to convince Veerashaiva Lingayat heavyweight

    Karnataka: As Somanna contemplates exit, BJP tries to convince Veerashaiva Lingayat heavyweight

    Government mandates air-conditioned cabins for new trucks starting October 2025

    Government mandates air-conditioned cabins for new trucks starting October 2025

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon