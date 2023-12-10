New currency counting machines deployed as I-T dept tries to assesses cash haul linked to Cong MP Dhiraj Sahu

Sources suggest the total could exceed Rs 300 crores, potentially setting a new record for the department. The ongoing operations include scrutiny of various locations, with several rooms and almirahs yet to be examined. Sahu, associated with the liquor business, is a three-term Congress MP.

The Income Tax (I-T) department has brought in new currency counting machines to resume the counting of cash seized in search operations allegedly linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu in Odisha and Jharkhand. The initial breakdown of counting units delayed the assessment of the seized cash, which could reportedly exceed Rs 300 crores, making it a potentially record-breaking cash seizure for the department.

I-T department sources revealed that the ongoing counting, expected to conclude in the next two to three days, might surpass the previous record of Rs 160 crores seized during search operations in Chennai in 2018. Search operations are still underway at various locations, where several rooms and almirahs remain to be examined.

Sahu, a three-term Congress Rajya Sabha MP, hails from a family dominating the liquor business in the eastern region of the country. The I-T department has flown in currency counting machines from Hyderabad and other cities to expedite the counting process. Additionally, nearly 17 kg of gold and silver jewellery was seized during the operations.

A source within the I-T department explained that some counting machines had malfunctioned due to rubber bands in the cash stash acting as obstacles. Ensuring the security of personnel and equipment is a top priority to maintain the smooth progress of operations, the source added.

The magnitude of the operations and the substantial cash seizure have drawn the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who criticized the Congress party, asserting that it exposed the opposition's hypocrisy on the issue of corruption.

In response, the Congress party distanced itself from the businesses of Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu. Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, stated on social media that the party has no connection with Sahu's businesses. Ramesh emphasized that only Dhiraj Sahu can and should explain the substantial cash amounts reportedly unearthed by income-tax authorities from his properties.