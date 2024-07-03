NEET-UGC NET row: Left-backed student unions SFI, AISF call for nationwide strike on July 4

Student organizations SFI and AISF have called for a nationwide educational strike to protest alleged irregularities in NTA-conducted exams, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over issues with NEET and UGC NET exams.

The Left-backed Student’s Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students' Federation (AISF) have announced a nationwide educational strike on Thursday to protest alleged irregularities in various competitive exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). They have also demanded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, holding him accountable for the irregularities in the recent NEET and UGC NET examinations.

Meanwhile, various student groups affiliated with the INDIA bloc parties staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Wednesday. Alongside SFI and AISF, the All India Students Association (AISA), Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, and the Congress's student wing, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), also participated in the protest. Their demands include the dissolution of the NTA, the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, and the decentralization of entrance tests.

The NEET exam is currently under scrutiny due to multiple irregularities, including allegations of paper leaks. Additionally, the UGC-NET exam was cancelled after the education ministry received information suggesting compromised exam integrity. Both issues are being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Following the strike, the SFI Kerala unit has announced a march to Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram tomorrow. The SFI is also protesting against the Governor for forming a search committee for VC selection without including university representatives.



