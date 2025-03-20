Need to file a police complaint in India? Here's how to do it online and offline

Read Full Article

To file a police complaint (FIR) online in India, you can use the Digital Police Portal or, if you are a resident of Karnataka, the Karnataka State Police application/website.

What is an FIR?: A First Information Report (FIR) is a written document prepared by the police when they receive information about a cognizable offense.

How to File a Complaint?:

Digital Police Portal: This portal, a SMART policing initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs, allows citizens to file crime-related complaints online. It can also be used to conduct background checks on employees, tenants, or for other purposes. It is often used to report cybercrimes.

Karnataka State Police Application/Website: If you are in Karnataka, you can use the Karnataka State Police application or the official website portal to file an FIR.

For Bengaluru City Police: Bengaluru City Police provides e-FIR (vehicle theft only) and other online services.

General Information Required:

When filing an online complaint, you will need to provide the following details:

Complainant's name, date of birth, email address, mobile number, and permanent address.

The date and place of the incident must be mentioned, including the address, district, and phone number of the accused (if available).

Important Considerations:

e-FIR vs. Zero FIR: You can file an FIR online (e-FIR) or in person at any police station (Zero FIR), which is then transferred to the relevant police station.

Police Cannot Refuse to File an FIR: Police are obligated to register an FIR for cognizable offenses.

Cyber Crimes: For cybercrime complaints, you can use the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

Emergencies: For emergencies or crimes other than cybercrimes, contact the local police or call 112.

Women's Helpline: For women-related issues, you can contact the National Women's Helpline at 181.

Cyber Crime Helpline: For cybercrime-related issues, you can contact the Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930.

What Happens After an FIR is Filed?: After an FIR (First Information Report) is filed, the police are legally obligated to investigate the case, which may lead to arrests, evidence collection, and filing a charge sheet or final report in court, depending on the findings.

What are the Types of FIRs?: In the context of FIRs in India, these include General FIR, Zero FIR, Cognizable Crime FIR, Non-Cognizable Crime FIR, Delayed FIR, Counter FIR, and FIR under special laws.

How Long is an FIR Valid?: There is no set validity period for an FIR; it remains valid indefinitely, meaning that depending on the crime and investigation, police can file charges and make arrests based on it even months or years after it is filed.

Can an FIR be Filed Without Evidence?: Yes, an FIR can be filed without evidence at the initial stage, as police are obligated to register a case if a cognizable offense is reported. Investigation and evidence collection occur after the FIR is filed.

What is the New FIR Law?: The new criminal laws in India allow people to file an FIR at any police station, regardless of jurisdiction. This is known as a Zero FIR.

