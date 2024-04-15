Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    NCW issues notice to BJP MLA Sanjay Patil for 'extra peg' remark against Congress' Laxmi Hebbalkar

    Dr. Nagalakshmi Chaudhary, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, initiated a voluntary case against BJP MLA Sanjay Patil for derogatory remarks against Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar. She emphasized respectful discourse and condemned such language. The State Commission for Women also issued a notice against former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for similar remarks.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 3:22 PM IST

    Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Dr. Nagalakshmi Chaudhary, announced the initiation of a voluntary case against BJP MLA Sanjay Patil. Patil stirred controversy with derogatory remarks aimed at Women and Child Welfare Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar during the Lok Sabha election campaign. His statement, suggesting the need for Hebbalkar to consume extra alcohol to sleep, sparked widespread opposition and condemnation.

    Dr. Chaudhary emphasized the significance of respectful discourse, especially from public figures, stating, "Former MLA Sanjay Patil should hold his tongue while speaking. Insulting remarks not only offend individuals but also communities they belong to." Minister Hebbalkar responded sharply, urging women across the state to stand against such derogatory language.

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Ex-Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar rents house in Belagavi following local vs outsider row

    Furthermore, the State Commission for Women has issued a notice against former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy of the JDS party. Kumaraswamy's comment implying that women in the state have gone astray due to certain government schemes prompted the Women's Commission to take action, citing concerns about the character and honour of women.

    Expressing disappointment at the use of language that undermines the dignity of women by political leaders, Dr. Chaudhary affirmed the commission's commitment to addressing such issues decisively. She emphasized the social responsibility of political figures and the need for respectful dialogue in public discourse.

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2024, 3:22 PM IST
