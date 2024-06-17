Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    NCERT removes Babri Masjid references from textbooks, evokes controversy

    Revisions to NCERT Class 11th and 12th Political Science textbooks have sparked controversy for minimizing historical events like the Babri Masjid demolition and Gujarat riots. Critics decry these changes as whitewashing history, while NCERT defends them as updates to promote positive citizenship and streamline educational content.

    NCERT removes Babri Masjid references from textbooks, evokes controversy vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 17, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

    The recent revisions to the NCERT syllabus for Class 11th and 12th Political Science textbooks have ignited a heated debate over the exclusion and alteration of certain historical events. One of the significant changes involves the treatment of the Babri Masjid issue in the updated curriculum.

    Previously, the textbooks included a detailed account spanning four pages on the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. The revised version, however, has reduced this to just two pages, referring to the structure as a building with three towers and omitting the name 'Babri Masjid'. Additionally, references to Hinduism and the term 'Hindutva' have been removed.

    'Want him to become PM again': Ex-Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari praises Modi's 10-year tenure (WATCH)

    Dinesh Prasad Saklani, the Director of NCERT, defended these changes, emphasizing that the curriculum undergoes regular updates. "We aim to cultivate positive citizenship among students, steering away from narratives that focus on violence and discord," Saklani remarked.

    In another alteration, the depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots in the Class 11th political theory book has also been significantly modified. Where previously the textbooks stated that approximately 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, perished in the Godhra riots, the revised edition now reads simply as '000 people, regardless of community'.

    Moreover, the revised textbooks have revised former Prime Minister Nehru's statement on communalism from "communalism of the majority community is dangerous to national unity" to "communalism is dangerous to national unity".

    Changes extend beyond historical events; the language used to describe political ideologies has also been revamped. The term 'leftist' is now defined as those advocating for government control of the economy, diverging from its previous connotation as pro-poor and supportive of welfare policies.

    'Even Iqbal Ansari attended Ram Mandir inauguration': PM Modi takes a dig at Congress (WATCH)

    Critics argue that these alterations amount to a whitewashing of history and dilution of significant socio-political events that have shaped modern India. However, NCERT maintains that the revisions are part of an effort to streamline content and focus on fostering a constructive learning environment.

    The modifications come amidst ongoing debates over the role of educational institutions in shaping historical narratives and social consciousness. 

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MHA hands over Reasi terror attack case to NIA after bus tragedy kills 9 pilgrims snt

    BREAKING | MHA hands over Reasi terror attack case to NIA after bus tragedy kills 9 pilgrims

    Kanchanjungha Express accident: Railways issues helpline numbers, all you need to know AJR

    Kanchanjungha Express accident: Railways issues helpline numbers, all you need to know

    J & K: Indian Railways conquers world's highest rail bridge with successful trial run to Reasi (WATCH) vkp

    Indian Railways triumphs with successful trial run to Reasi via world's highest rail bridge in J&K (WATCH)

    Nikhil Gupta, accused in 'plot to kill' Khalistani terrorist Pannun, extradited to United States snt

    Nikhil Gupta, accused in 'plot to kill' Khalistani terrorist Pannun, extradited to United States

    Several passengers injured as goods train rams into Kanchenjunga Express in West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri AJR

    Kanchanjunga Express collides with goods train in New Jalpaiguri, 5 dead; visuals surface (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    World Cup 2024: Why Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan have been released? RKK

    World Cup 2024: Why Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan have been released?

    Rekha skipped Amitabh Bachchan's name during Filmfare award acceptance ATG

    Rekha skipped Amitabh Bachchan's name during Filmfare award acceptance

    MHA hands over Reasi terror attack case to NIA after bus tragedy kills 9 pilgrims snt

    BREAKING | MHA hands over Reasi terror attack case to NIA after bus tragedy kills 9 pilgrims

    Kanchanjungha Express accident: Railways issues helpline numbers, all you need to know AJR

    Kanchanjungha Express accident: Railways issues helpline numbers, all you need to know

    Shubman Gill SHUTS rumours of rift with Rohit Sharma, shares witty post RKK

    Shubman Gill SHUTS rumors of rift with Rohit Sharma, shares witty post

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon