Naya Kashmir welcomes PM Modi to the Valley (WATCH)

The people of Kashmir are jubilant as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for his first visit since the abrogation of Article 370. His visit is marked by chants of 'Modiji Zindabad' in Srinagar, where he will participate in the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ initiative

The Prime Minister is set to inaugurate the 'Holistic Agriculture Development Programme,' a Rs 5000 crore initiative aimed at boosting the agricultural economy of the Union Territory. Additionally, he will distribute appointment letters to around 1000 new government recruits in Jammu and Kashmir. Interacting with beneficiaries of various government schemes, including accomplished women, successful farmers, and entrepreneurs, is also on the agenda.

In a pioneering move, PM Modi will introduce the nation's first-ever initiative, 'Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice 2024,' to gauge the nation's tourism preferences. This initiative seeks citizen involvement in identifying preferred tourist destinations across five categories. Moreover, 43 projects focused on developing pilgrimage and tourist sites nationwide will be launched, covering significant religious sites like the Annavaram Temple in Andhra Pradesh and the Navagraha Temples in Tamil Nadu.

Additionally, PM Modi will launch the 'Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign,' aiming to inspire the Indian diaspora to serve as ambassadors for 'Incredible India' and encourage tourism to the country.