Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Naseeruddin Shah to Romila Thapar, over 700 eminent citizens doefend NewsClick after NYT 'probe'

     

    The signatories, including senior journalists, leaders of people's movements, judges, lawyers, academics, scientists, writers, artists, filmmakers, actors and other concerned citizens, expressed their solidarity with the struggle to "defend the Constitutional right to freedom of speech".

    Naseeruddin Shah to Romila Thapar, over 700 eminent citizens defend NewsClick after NYT probe, call it attack on freedom of expression
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 4:50 PM IST

    More than 700 people have come out in solidarity with the online news portal NewsClick, and claimed that in the era of corporate-owned media, the space for independent journalism that is free of corporate influence has shrunk. The individuals, who have signed this statement to raise their collective voice in solidarity with the ongoing struggle to "safeguard the Constitutional right to freedom of speech", include senior journalists, leaders of various people's movements, judges, lawyers, academics, scientists, writers, artists, filmmakers, actors, and other concerned citizens.

    Among the notable signatories are Zoya Hasan, Jean Dreze, Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah, John Dayal, N Ram, Prem Shankar Jha, Siddharth Varadarajan, and MK Venu (Founding Editors, The Wire), Sudheendra Kulkarni, P Sainath, Bezwada Wilson (National Convenor, Safai Karmachari Andolan), Aruna Roy (Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan), Sanjay Hegde, Justice K Chandru, Prabhat Patnaik, Utsa Patnaik, Colin Gonsalves, Prashant Bhushan, Vaishna Roy (Editor, Frontline), Harsh Mander, Syeda Hameed, K. Satchidanandan, Jerry Pinto, Damodar Mauzo, Romila Thapar, Sumit Sarkar, KM Shrimali, Tanika Sarkar, Jayati Ghosh, CP Chandrashekhar, Anand Patwardhan, and numerous other eminent personalities.

    In strong objection to the allegations made against NewsClick and its founder and editor-in-chief, Prabir Purkayastha, the open letter underscored that the report from The New York Times does not assert any legal violations by the online platform.

    The open letter noted how since its inception, NewsClick had consistently delivered critical coverage of government policies and actions, shedding light on their adverse repercussions on the lives of countless citizens, particularly the most marginalized and exploited segments such as workers and peasants. They claimed that NewsClick has lent voice to their pain and distress, as well as spotlight the vital role of diverse people's movements striving for social justice. 

    They went on to emphasize that the relentless targeting of NewsClick amounts to an assault on the freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution. Terming it as an assault on the principled role of independent journalism in a democratic society and on the public's right to access information that empowers them to combat injustice, the eminent citizens lamented that in the era of media owned by corporations, the space for impartial journalism devoid of corporate influence has contracted. 

    The case against NewsClick

    On August 5th, The New York Times published an extensive piece, allegedly uncovering the connections between an American entrepreneur and the Chinese government, along with his financial backing of an Indian leftist propagandist platform named NewsClick.

    As per the report by the US-based newspaper, a millionaire named Neville Roy Singham has been providing financial support to multiple news outlets worldwide, including those in India, to promote Chinese propaganda. Concealed within a web of non-profit organizations and shell corporations lies Singham's close collaboration with the Chinese government's media apparatus, facilitating the global spread of its propaganda through his funding, the article claimed.

    The New York Times highlighted that Singham has effectively disseminated Chinese government-approved messaging, camouflaging it as 'progressive advocacy' across countries such as India, Brazil, South Africa, and the United States.

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2023, 4:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: KSRTC to roll out special bus services to Kerala for Onam; CHECK details anr

    Karnataka: KSRTC to roll out special bus services to Kerala for Onam; CHECK details

    Rs 1 lakh loan with maximum 5% interest under Vishwakarma scheme: Central government AJR

    Rs 1 lakh loan with maximum 5% interest under Vishwakarma scheme: Centre

    WATCH How Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani celebrated India's 77th Independence Day snt

    WATCH: How Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani celebrated India's 77th Independence Day

    Ajit Pawar proposed Union cabinet position to Sharad Pawar,' reveals Congress ex-CM AJR

    Ajit Pawar proposed Union cabinet position to Sharad Pawar: Congress ex-CM

    Kerala: Govt medical college staff arrested for selling stray cow anr

    Kerala: Govt medical college staff arrested for selling stray cow

    Recent Stories

    7 reasons why curd should be on your plate gcw eai

    7 reasons why curd should be on your plate

    Cricket Prithvi Shaw's Northamptonshire stint cut short due to knee injury osf

    Prithvi Shaw's Northamptonshire stint cut short due to knee injury

    Monalisa SEXY photos: Bhojpuri actress shows off her BOLD dance moves in THIS viral song-WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SEXY photos: Bhojpuri actress shows off her BOLD dance moves in THIS viral song-WATCH

    Karnataka: KSRTC to roll out special bus services to Kerala for Onam; CHECK details anr

    Karnataka: KSRTC to roll out special bus services to Kerala for Onam; CHECK details

    Hackers could steal passwords by listening to keystrokes using AI with 93 per cent accuracy Study gcw

    Hackers could steal passwords by listening to keystrokes using AI: Study

    Recent Videos

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon