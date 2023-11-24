Nagaland Lottery Sambad Results Today: Check WINNERS for November 24, Prize money and more

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 24-11-2023 Friday Live: Stay updated with the latest Nagaland State Lottery results for the 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm draws on November 24, 2023. The draws, including 'DEAR MEGHNA MORNING', 'DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING', and 'DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT', offer a first prize of Rs 1 crore each

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 24-11-2023 Friday Live: Catch the latest Nagaland State Lottery results right here. Get real-time draw outcomes of Nagaland state lottery winning numbers on Asianet Newsable. Legal lotteries are permitted in 13 states across India, including Kerala, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra and Goa. Today's results for Nagaland State's "DEAR MEGHNA MORNING" lottery will be unveiled at 1 PM, "DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING" lottery at 6 PM, and "DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT" lottery at 8 PM, each offering a staggering first prize of 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland State Dear Lottery Prize Structure:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

Result Awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Result Awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

Result Awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 450

Result Awaited

4th Prize: Rs 250

Result Awaited

5th Prize: Rs 120

Participating in the Nagaland Lottery is easy:

* Purchase a Lottery Ticket from authorized retailers across Nagaland for Rs 6.

* Mark your selected numbers on the ticket, each lottery has a unique number range.

* Submit your completed lottery ticket to the retailer before the draw's closing time.

How to check lottery results

* Compare your ticket numbers with the winning numbers on the official results page http://www.nagalandlotteries.com/

* Visit the Nagaland State Lottery Department's office, and submit your winning ticket, and a completed claim form.

* Bring a valid government-issued ID proof like an Aadhaar Card, driver's license, PAN Card, or passport.

* The lottery department will verify and disburse your prize amount after deducting applicable taxes.