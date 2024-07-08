Mumbai rains: Memes flood social media as heavy rainfall disrupts daily life | Check out

Heavy rain lashed Mumbai and its suburbs early Monday morning, leading to widespread waterlogging on key roads and low-lying areas, causing major traffic snarls across the city and crippling the normal life of city residents.

Mumbai was pounded by relentless rain early this morning, with some areas receiving over 300 mm of rainfall in just six hours from 1 am to 7 am. Many trains were cancelled and diverted as a result of the intense rainstorm, according to Central Railways. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is putting forth a lot of effort to reduce waterlogging in the city.

As a result, commuters encountered severe difficulties travelling to their places of employment, and extensive rail delays affected the whole city. But in the middle of all of this, social media proved to be a source of entertainment. Memes swamped timelines, providing Mumbaikars with humorous respite and reassuring them that they are not alone in their problems under the pouring rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and the Konkan region, warning of continued heavy rainfall and potential flooding. Authorities responded to the deteriorating situation by acting proactively. The decision to keep all public, private, and municipal schools and institutions closed was made to protect staff and students from the bad weather.

Meanwhile, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) experienced disruptions in flight operations due to weather-related congestion and reduced visibility. Travellers were advised by airlines to monitor the status of their flights, as they could expect delays and cancellations.

Numerous routes were rerouted to avoid regions that were flooded, which presented difficulties for BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport), which runs the bus network in Mumbai.

