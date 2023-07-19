Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri brace for more heavy rain, schools and colleges shut on Thursday

Mumbai Rain Update: The districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri are expected to experience intense spells of rainfall on Thursday. In response, the Maharashtra government has taken precautionary measures by ordering the closure of schools and colleges in these districts. Additionally, emergency services have been put on high alert to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents

Mumbai Rain Update: Intense spells of rainfall are very likely over the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri on Thursday, forcing the Maharashtra government to order the closure of schools and colleges in these districts and put emergency services on alert. The met department has warned of the possibility of flash floods coinciding with high tide. Besides, occasional gusty winds with speeds reaching up to 70 kmph along and off the coast could pose damage to temporary structures.

The Regional Meteorological Center has said that during the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over parts of Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra. In Mumbai, waterlogging is expected in most parts of low-lying areas and river banks, the met department said, adding that road, rail, air and ferry transport could be impacted by the heavy downpour.

Due to heavy rain, the Maharashtra govt issued a notice declaring a holiday to schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts on July 20. The island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average #rainfall of 64.32 mm, 57.10 mm and 66.17 mm, respectively, in the 12-hour period ending at 8 pm

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the control room of the Disaster Management Department and took stock of the situation in the flood-prone areas of the state. The Chief Minister reviewed the situation in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Pune, Satara, Sindhudurg and Gadchiroli. He also directed the administration to keep the district-level disaster management system alert.

The heavy downpour on Thursday brought the local train network in Mumbai to its knees with services being disrupted. Major local train stations were crowded with commuters, especially during office hours, waiting for train services to normalise.

CM Shinde directed the state transport buses to ferry passengers stranded in the railway stations due to the ongoing heavy rains in Mumbai and the surrounding areas.

The state transport departments of Mumbai and Thane divisions provided more than 100 buses to important railway stations like Dadar, Kurla, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Kalyan and Thane. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation would provide free transportation to people stranded in these railway stations to their residential areas. According to the chief minister's office, the bus service made it possible for workers in the Mumbai area to safely reach home without any inconvenience.