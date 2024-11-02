MP SHOCKER! Pregnant woman 'forced' to clean blood-stained bed in hospital after husband's murder (WATCH)

A shocking incident has emerged from a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district, where a five-month pregnant woman was reportedly compelled to clean the blood from the bed where her husband succumbed to injuries sustained in a shooting.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 2, 2024, 10:38 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 2, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

A shocking incident has emerged from a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district, where a five-month pregnant woman was reportedly compelled to clean the blood from the bed where her husband succumbed to injuries sustained in a shooting. The incident, which occurred following a violent land dispute in Lalpur village, has sparked widespread outrage after a video surfaced on social media.

The video depicts the woman, visibly distressed, being directed by a nurse to thoroughly clean the hospital bed. Holding a blood-stained cloth in one hand while using tissues to wipe the surface, she was allegedly instructed to ensure that every area was free of blood. Eyewitnesses expressed disbelief at the scene, condemning the treatment of the grieving woman.

Hospital authorities, however, have disputed the claims, asserting that the woman requested permission to clean the blood herself in order to collect evidence.

“The men were shot at during a land dispute on Thursday and two of them were brought to our facility. The wife of the man who died asked us to let her wipe the blood from the bed with a cloth so she could use it as evidence of the extent of the bleeding. She was not asked to clean the bed. I have not received any complaint from the woman or her family," a hospital authority was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The incident occurred after a tragic shooting during an ongoing land dispute that escalated into violence. Four individuals—a father and his three sons—were shot, resulting in two fatalities on the scene and one more at the Gadasarai Health Centre. The deceased were identified as Shivraj and his father, who succumbed to their injuries on Thursday.

In response to the shooting, local police have registered a case against seven suspects, including charges of murder. Some individuals have been apprehended, while authorities continue to pursue others involved in the incident.

