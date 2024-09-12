MP: 5 dead, several feared trapped after 400-year-old fort wall collapses in Datia; rescue ops on (WATCH)

In a harrowing turn of events, a dilapidated wall of a 400-year-old fort collapsed amid heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, resulting in the deaths of five individuals on Thursday morning.

In a harrowing turn of events, a dilapidated wall of a 400-year-old fort collapsed amid heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, resulting in the deaths of five individuals on Thursday morning. According to the reports, five people were killed and several others are feared to be trapped beneath the rubble. Rescue operations are being carried out at the site to safely evacuate the trapped individuals.

The collapse occurred around 3:30 a.m., according to neighbours, who reported hearing a loud noise before discovering the fallen wall.

Swift action from local residents led to the rescue of two individuals, who were promptly transported to the hospital. Despite these initial successes, the grim task of recovering the bodies and evacuating those still trapped, including three children, continues unabated.

Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing moment when the old wall collapsed, describing a deafening noise that preceded the sight of the fallen debris.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), Collector Sandeep Makin, along with SP Virendra Kumar Mishra, Kotwali TI Dhirendra Mishra, and the SDERF team, have all arrived to oversee the rescue operations. However, by 8 a.m., growing dissatisfaction was evident among locals, who criticized the slow pace of the operation and accused the rescue team of inadequate progress since the onset of debris removal at 4 a.m.

Among the trapped were Niranjan Vansakar and his family, including his wife Mamta, his father Radha, his sons Sooraj (19) and Shivam (22), his brother-in-law Kishan Vansakar, Kishan's wife Prabha, Munna Vansakar, and Akash Vansakar. Efforts to reach them have been severely hampered by the size of the fallen stones and the narrow access roads, which have impeded the arrival of larger rescue machinery.

The collapse has been attributed to the relentless rain over the past 30 hours, which likely compromised the structural integrity of the ancient wall. As a result, only two heavy machines and a JCB have been able to access the site so far, with initial debris removal carried out manually using spades and shovels.

In response to the tragedy, Datia MLA Rajendra Bharti has condemned the district administration for its lack of preparedness. He has demanded immediate financial relief of Rs 5 lakh for the victims' families and Rs 2 lakh for each injured individual, alongside an urgent push to expedite the rescue efforts. Former Home Minister Narottam Mishra has also left Bhopal for Datia to offer support.

The collapsed structure, known as Diwar Shahar Panha, was built in 1629. Initially slated for demolition as part of a ring road construction project, encroachments surrounding the fort have complicated demolition efforts, contributing to the disaster.

Latest Videos