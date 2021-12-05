  • Facebook
Asianet Newsable

    Motor Vehicles Act 2019 implemented in Maharashtra, now pay hefty fines for traffic violations

    According to the notification, the compounding costs range from Rs 200 to Rs 1 lakh for certain offences.

    Motor Vehicles Act 2019 implemented in Maharashtra pay hefty fines for traffic violations gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 5, 2021, 8:35 PM IST
    The Maharashtra government has increased the compounding costs for traffic offences by releasing a notification on the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, according to a state Motor Vehicles Department (MMVD) official. The state government recently published a statement on implementing the 2019 Act in the state, and the new compounding costs for different offences went into effect on December 1.

    Avinash Dhakane, state transport commissioner, told PTI that the rise in compounding fines will help prevent accidents and encourage citizen discipline. Dhakane stated that it would enhance overall road safety, reduce deaths, and promote greater driving discipline among individuals. According to an MMVD official, the state government has decreased the compounding fees for many offences compared to the fines and penalties stipulated in the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, which went into effect on September 1, 2019.

    However, the Maharashtra government was not in favour of imposing hefty fines on traffic rule violators under the amended Act at the time. According to the notification, the compounding costs range from Rs 200 to Rs 1 lakh for certain offences.

    For the first offence, breaching parking laws, not having a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, being unable to provide paperwork, having dark film or ads on the window, jumping the signal, and not wearing a seat belt will now result in a Rs 500 fine. The fine for the second and subsequent crimes is Rs 1,500. Previously, each infraction required a Rs 200 fine.

    Also Read | Taking your 4-year-old child for a bike ride? Read this first

    According to the government's notification, a biker's driving licence would be suspended for three months if both the rider and pillion are detected riding without a helmet and exceeding the seating capacity. The driving licence will also be revoked if any individual drives or is driven in a vehicle in a public location in violation of the requirements set for road safety, noise control, and air pollution. The penalty for this has also been enhanced.

    The penalties for racing in a public place has been raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 for the first violation and Rs 10,000 for each subsequent infraction. The car owner would be fined Rs 5,000 for permitting an unauthorised individual to drive it. This was once Rs 500.

    On July 15, 2019, the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was introduced in Lok Sabha. Despite the fact that it was enacted and became an Act, Maharashtra did not execute it.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2021, 8:35 PM IST
