Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held from July 21 to August 12, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Wednesday.

This will be the first full session since Operation Sindoor, with key discussions expected on national security, cross-border terrorism, and India’s evolving foreign policy stance.

The session is likely to be politically charged as both the government and opposition gear up for high-stakes debates in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to reports, the government is planning to move an impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court during this session.

Kiren Rijiju reportedly reached out to Opposition leaders, including those from the Congress, Samajwadi Party, TMC, and DMK, in connection with the impeachment case of Justice Yashwant Verma.

After government's announcement about the Monsoon Session, TMC leader Derek O'Brien's took a jibe and posted on X, "Parliamentophobia (noun) My word for the acute condition of a (Modi) government who have a morbid fear of facing Parliament. Running away from a Special Session."