Missing girl’s body recovered from parked car inside Asaram Bapu’s ashram in UP

The body of a 13-year-old girl who was missing since April 5 was recovered from a car parking spot inside self-styled godman and rape convict Asaram Bapu’s ashram in Uttar Pradesh. The body has been sent for autopsy. According to reports, the police have taken a person from the ashram into custody for questioning in the matter.

The cops began investigation into the matter after being informed by the locals about the dead body in the parked vehicle. The police have also taken a person from the ashram into custody for questioning in connection with the matter. The forensic team officials are assisting the police personnel in the investigation of this case.

Superintendent of Police, Gonda, Santosh Mishra was quoted by Times of India saying that the girl was missing from April 5, while her parents got a named FIR registered against three persons.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police have also started to question the employees of the ashram near Bemaur village under city Kotwali area,” said Mishra. The forensics team, too, has been involved in the probe.

The watchman Suman Pandey said that a foul smell was emanating from the car parked outside. According to reports, the father of the girl whose body has been found was also missing for the last three years. The ashram has been sealed as of now.

Meanwhile, the girl’s mother said that her daughter disappeared on Tuesday, adding they tried to search her at almost all places in the city but in vain. She also hinted at the role of some people, who had earlier done the same with her husband.

Asaram Bapu’s Jodhpur ashram remained at the centre of a row where raped a 16-year-old girl in 2013. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018 after a special court in Jodhpur convicted him of rape.