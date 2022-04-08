Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Missing girl’s body recovered from parked car inside Asaram Bapu’s ashram in UP

    The cops began investigation into the matter after being informed by the locals about the dead body in the parked vehicle.

    Missing girl body recovered from parked car inside Asaram Bapu's ashram in UP-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Apr 8, 2022, 5:02 PM IST

    The body of a 13-year-old girl who was missing since April 5 was recovered from a car parking spot inside self-styled godman and rape convict Asaram Bapu’s ashram in Uttar Pradesh. The body has been sent for autopsy. According to reports, the police have taken a person from the ashram into custody for questioning in the matter.

    The cops began investigation into the matter after being informed by the locals about the dead body in the parked vehicle. The police have also taken a person from the ashram into custody for questioning in connection with the matter. The forensic team officials are assisting the police personnel in the investigation of this case.

    Superintendent of Police, Gonda, Santosh Mishra was quoted by Times of India saying that the girl was missing from April 5, while her parents got a named FIR registered against three persons.

    “The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police have also started to question the employees of the ashram near Bemaur village under city Kotwali area,” said Mishra. The forensics team, too, has been involved in the probe.

    The watchman Suman Pandey said that a foul smell was emanating from the car parked outside. According to reports, the father of the girl whose body has been found was also missing for the last three years. The ashram has been sealed as of now.

    Meanwhile, the girl’s mother said that her daughter disappeared on Tuesday, adding they tried to search her at almost all places in the city but in vain. She also hinted at the role of some people, who had earlier done the same with her husband.

    Asaram Bapu’s Jodhpur ashram remained at the centre of a row where raped a 16-year-old girl in 2013. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018 after a special court in Jodhpur convicted him of rape. 

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2022, 5:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    air courier service for CAPF forces halts veterans Opposition slam government

    'Remember Pulwama?' Experts ask govt after J&K air courier service for forces halts

    Bajrang Muni Das rape threat in Sitapur Police yet to be arrested NCW UP DGP

    5 days on, saffron-clad man who made rape threat in UP's Sitapur yet to be arrested

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slams BJP-led MP govt after journalists forced to stripped -adt

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slams BJP-led MP govt after journalists forced to stripped

    Bomb hoax calls scare in Bengaluru schools, bomb and dog squads rushed-ycb

    Hoax bomb e-mail creates panic in Bengaluru schools; premises vacated, cyber cops begin probe

    Income Tax department attaches 41 assets, including one hotel linked to Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav -adt

    Income Tax department attaches 41 assets, including one hotel linked to Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav

    Recent Stories

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G to go on sale for first time at 6 pm; check specifications, variants and price - adt

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G to go on sale for first time at 6 pm; check specifications, variants and price

    football These 10 inspirational quotes from Cristiano Ronaldo will ignite your fitness journey snt

    These 10 inspirational quotes from Cristiano Ronaldo will ignite your fitness journey

    air courier service for CAPF forces halts veterans Opposition slam government

    'Remember Pulwama?' Experts ask govt after J&K air courier service for forces halts

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here is how Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic sets the temperature high in the swimming pool-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's how Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic sets the temperature high in the swimming pool

    Covid 19 booster shots available for adults from April 8

    Covid-19 booster shots available for all adults from April 10 at private vaccinations centres

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon