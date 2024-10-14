Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MILESTONE ALERT! ISRO Chief S Somanath honoured with IAF world space award for Chandrayaan-3 success

    In a momentous recognition of India’s advancements in space exploration, Dr. S. Somanath, the Secretary of the Department of Space and Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), was awarded the prestigious IAF World Space Award for 2024.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 6:07 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 6:07 PM IST

    In a momentous recognition of India’s advancements in space exploration, Dr. S. Somanath, the Secretary of the Department of Space and Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), was awarded the prestigious IAF World Space Award for 2024. This accolade was presented during an award ceremony held in Milan on Monday, celebrating the remarkable success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

    The International Astronautical Federation (IAF) conferred this honour on ISRO for its significant contributions to lunar exploration, particularly highlighting the Chandrayaan-3 mission's achievement as a historic milestone. This mission marks the first successful landing near the lunar South Pole, underscoring India's growing prowess in space technology and exploration.

    ISRO took to social media to announce the award, stating, "ISRO is honoured to announce that Dr. S. Somanath, Secretary DOS and Chairman ISRO, has received the prestigious IAF World Space Award for Chandrayaan-3's remarkable achievement."

    "This recognition celebrates India’s contributions to space exploration. Celebrations underway in Milan as we continue to strive for new frontiers," ISRO added.

    The IAF hailed the Chandrayaan-3 mission as a "global testament to innovation," emphasizing that it exemplifies the synergy of scientific curiosity and cost-effective engineering. "This mission symbolizes India's commitment to excellence and the vast potential that space exploration offers humanity," the federation stated. The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 not only showcases technological prowess but also demonstrates the aspirations and capabilities of India on the global stage.

    Last year, the IAF awarded Elon Musk for his significant contributions to astronautics as the head of SpaceX, recognizing his visionary approach and commitment to advancing space exploration through Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX).

    The recognition of Dr. Somanath and ISRO signifies a significant milestone for India in the global space community, highlighting the country’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration. As ISRO continues to innovate and achieve new milestones, the international community looks forward to further contributions from India in this vital field.

