    'Mid-term elections in 6 months': Chhattisgarh ex-CM Baghel's BIG prediction for NDA 3.0 (WATCH)

    Former chief minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel wrote: "Fellow workers be ready! Mid-term elections may be held within 6 months- 1 year. Fadnavis is resigning, Yogi ji's chair is shaking. Bhajanlal Sharma is also wavering. The government has not been formed yet but JDU spokesperson is talking about cancelling the Agniveer scheme and caste census."

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 6:01 PM IST

    Former chief minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel on Friday welcomed the Lok Sabha election results, stating that the public had "taught a good lesson to those who break parties, put elected Chief Ministers in jail and threaten them". Speaking to party members in the Mohla Manpur district, the senior leader warned members to get "ready" for the next NDA administration.

    Sharing a video along with the post on Twitter, Baghel wrote: "Fellow workers be ready! Mid-term elections may be held within 6 months- 1 year. Fadnavis is resigning, Yogi ji's chair is shaking. Bhajanlal Sharma is also wavering. The government has not been formed yet but JDU spokesperson is talking about cancelling the Agniveer scheme and caste census. These are all the issues that Mr Rahul Gandhi has raised."

    Baghel suffered a defeat from sitting BJP MP Santosh Pandey in the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 44,411 votes.

    Meanwhile, newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday unanimously passed a resolution making Narendra Modi their parliamentary party leader, and also endorsed him as Prime Minister during a high-profile meeting at Parliament Central Hall.

    Addressing alliance partners and newly elected lawmakers, Narendra Modi said the NDA was not a grouping of parties that have come together for power, but an organic alliance committed to the principle of 'nation first'.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2024, 6:01 PM IST
