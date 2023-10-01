Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mid-air emergency: Heroic doctors save 'gasping' baby on IndiGo flight

    The situation became increasingly critical as the flight continued, but the doctors' efforts played a pivotal role in stabilizing the baby's condition. Upon landing in Delhi, a medical team took over the child's care and provided essential oxygen support.

    First Published Oct 1, 2023, 6:20 PM IST

    A baby suffering from congenital heart disease experienced a severe breathing crisis during a flight from Ranchi to Delhi. Fortunately, two co-passengers, both doctors, stepped in to provide vital assistance. Dr. Nitin Kulkarni, an IAS officer and a trained doctor, along with another doctor from Ranchi Sadar Hospital, took immediate action. Using an adult-sized oxygen mask and emergency medications, they administered crucial medical support to the distressed child.

    The baby's parents were en route to AIIMS, Delhi, seeking treatment for their child's congenital heart condition.

    The incident unfolded when, twenty minutes into the IndiGo flight, the aircrew made an emergency announcement, appealing for any doctor on board to assist the distressed baby. Dr. Kulkarni, currently serving as the principal secretary to the Governor of Jharkhand, and Dr. Mozammil Pheroz from Sadar Hospital, Ranchi, answered the call for help.

    Dr. Kulkarni recounted the challenging situation, with the baby's mother in distress as her child struggled to breathe. Despite the lack of specialized equipment, they managed to administer oxygen using an adult mask and administered medications from an emergency kit. The baby had a congenital heart condition known as patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), and the parents were on their way to AIIMS for treatment.

    The doctors' swift actions, along with the medications at their disposal, brought about a positive change in the baby's condition. They closely monitored the child's heartbeat and observed signs of improvement. However, the absence of an oximeter made it challenging to assess the baby's oxygen saturation levels.

    Dr. Kulkarni emphasized the critical first 15-20 minutes and the support provided by the cabin crew throughout the ordeal. Ultimately, the baby's condition stabilized, offering hope and relief to all involved.

