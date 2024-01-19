MHA deploys team to Ayodhya to tackle cyber threats ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The joint team comprises officials from various agencies, including the MHA's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre and the Intelligence Bureau. This move follows alerts about malicious mobile applications related to VIP entry circulating on WhatsApp

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has deployed a high-level team to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, to address potential cyber threats ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Temple scheduled for January 22. The joint team includes officials from the MHA's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITy), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), and cyber experts.

This move follows alerts issued by the cyber security wing of the Union Home Ministry, warning citizens about "malicious mobile applications" related to VIP entry to the Ayodhya temple being circulated on WhatsApp by cyber criminals.

The officials are closely monitoring the activities of cybercriminals in anticipation of the grand event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the global significance of the historic Ram temple consecration ceremony, scheduled for January 22.

In preparation for the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi initiated an 11-day 'anusthan' (special ritual) and released an audio message informing the public. The event, which will be attended by PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other dignitaries, has invited thousands of seers from across the country, including families of the labourers involved in constructing the Ram Temple.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, overseeing the temple, has an extensive invitee list, including Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, and industrialists. The foundation stone for the Ram Temple was laid by PM Modi on August 5, 2020.

