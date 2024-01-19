Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    MHA deploys team to Ayodhya to tackle cyber threats ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    The joint team comprises officials from various agencies, including the MHA's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre and the Intelligence Bureau. This move follows alerts about malicious mobile applications related to VIP entry circulating on WhatsApp

    MHA deploys team to Ayodhya to tackle cyber threats ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 19, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

    The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has deployed a high-level team to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, to address potential cyber threats ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Temple scheduled for January 22. The joint team includes officials from the MHA's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITy), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), and cyber experts.

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Dozen airports asked to share parking space for aircraft dropping off VIPs in Ayodhya

    This move follows alerts issued by the cyber security wing of the Union Home Ministry, warning citizens about "malicious mobile applications" related to VIP entry to the Ayodhya temple being circulated on WhatsApp by cyber criminals.

    The officials are closely monitoring the activities of cybercriminals in anticipation of the grand event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the global significance of the historic Ram temple consecration ceremony, scheduled for January 22.

    In preparation for the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi initiated an 11-day 'anusthan' (special ritual) and released an audio message informing the public. The event, which will be attended by PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other dignitaries, has invited thousands of seers from across the country, including families of the labourers involved in constructing the Ram Temple.

    The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, overseeing the temple, has an extensive invitee list, including Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, and industrialists. The foundation stone for the Ram Temple was laid by PM Modi on August 5, 2020.

    Click HERE to access our special coverage of the Ram Mandir consecration

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2024, 11:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi to inaugurate Boeing India engineering and technology center in Bengaluru today

    PM Modi to inaugurate Boeing India engineering and technology center in Bengaluru today

    Norka Roots invites applications for Malayalam Legal Consultants in 3 countries; Check rkn

    Norka Roots invites applications for Malayalam Legal Consultants in 3 countries; Check

    Directorate of Estates sends team to evict TMC's Mahua Moitra from Delhi Bungalow

    Directorate of Estates sends team to evict TMC's Mahua Moitra from Delhi Bungalow

    Explained Why Kashmir is feeling dry this winter season

    Explained: Why Kashmir is feeling dry this winter season

    Exalogic irregularities: Rs 55 crore from CMRL moved to Veena Vijayan, not her firm, says ROC anr

    Exalogic irregularities: Rs 55 crore from CMRL moved to Veena Vijayan, not her firm, says ROC

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi to inaugurate Boeing India engineering and technology center in Bengaluru today

    PM Modi to inaugurate Boeing India engineering and technology center in Bengaluru today

    Norka Roots invites applications for Malayalam Legal Consultants in 3 countries; Check rkn

    Norka Roots invites applications for Malayalam Legal Consultants in 3 countries; Check

    Ram Mandir inauguration Did you know wedding bands are overbooked for January 22 gcw

    Ram Mandir: Did you know wedding bands are overbooked for January 22?

    Ram Mandir: Australia to build world's tallest 721-foot temple RKK

    Ram Mandir: Australia to build world's tallest 721-foot temple

    cricket Josh Hazlewood's bowling spell guides Australia to convincing victory over West Indies in the 1st Test osf

    Josh Hazlewood's bowling spell guides Australia to convincing victory over West Indies in the 1st Test

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon