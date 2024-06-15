Melodi moment at G7 Summit: Italian PM Meloni clicks yet another selfie with PM Modi; photo goes viral

The Prime Minister held bilateral talks with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni during which they discussed defence and security cooperation and hoped for further enhancing the defence industrial collaboration.

A selfie of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G7 summit has gone viral on social media. The two leaders were seen smiling in the photo, which was shot on Friday by Meloni on the sidelines of the summit taking place in the Italian region of Apulia.

Even last year, the selfie of the two leaders on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit in Dubai was widely shared on the internet. "Good friends at COP28. #Melodi," Meloni had captioned the photograph.

PM Modi arrived in Italy early Friday at the invitation of Meloni to participate in the G7 Outreach summit. After taking office as prime minister for the third time in a row, this is his first international travel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G7 Summit and discussed the bilateral relations.

“​The two sides discussed bilateral defence and security cooperation and hoped for further enhancing the defence industrial collaboration,” said a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

In an address at the Outreach session of G7 at Italy’s Apulia region, PM Modi said the world community must work towards converting the monopoly in technology into mass usage to lay the foundation of an inclusive society and help eliminate social inequalities. He also said India will work with all countries to make Artificial Intelligence transparent, fair, secure, accessible and responsible.

