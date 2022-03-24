Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mekedatu row: Karnataka Assembly unanimously passes condemnation resolution against TN

    In a fitting reply to Tamil Nadu for passing a resolution against Karnataka's Mekedatu dam project and its decision to allocate Rs 1000 crore, the Karnataka Assembly has passed a condemnation resolution against TN.

    Mekedatu row: Karnataka Assembly unanimously passes condemnation resolution against TN-ycb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Mar 24, 2022, 9:31 PM IST

    The Karnataka Assembly on Thursday passed a condemnation resolution against Tamil Nadu after the neighbouring state raised an objection against Karnataka for announcing Rs 1000 crore for the Mekedatu dam project in its budget.

    The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday had passed a resolution against Karnataka and also termed that the central government always metes out step-motherly treatment toward TN. V Durai Murugan also has petitioned to the central government not to give permission to Karnataka to go ahead with the dam project along river Cauvery. The TN leaders claim that Karnataka's dam project will impact water flow and cause loss to farmers in the delta region.

    Interestingly, opposition BJP lawmakers also welcomed the DMK-led TN government's move and supported the resolution.

    Two days ago, even Opposition leader Siddaramaiah also extended support to CM Bommai's decision to pass a condemnation resolution against Tamil Nadu. Siddaramaiah had said that Karnataka may be able to store 66 TMC water and drinking water needs to Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, and parts of Bengaluru urban areas will be addressed.

    Back in Karnataka, the Mekedatu row united both BJP and Congress in the state on the issue. Earlier, Congress held a padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru urging the central government to extend its support to Karnataka.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2022, 9:31 PM IST
