    Massive reshuffle in Indian Army, 11 Lieutenant Generals given new postings

    The reshuffle saw the XV Corps, which safeguards the Line of Control with Pakistan and the 1 (Strike) Corps, which will pierce into the enemy area when a war erupts, getting new Commanding officers. Anish Singh reports on the latest rejig by the Indian Army Headquarters

    Anish Kumar
    First Published Jun 10, 2023, 8:55 AM IST

    In a top-level reshuffle in the Indian Army, 11 Lieutenant Generals have been shifted to new posts with Lt Gen RS Raman taking over the charge of director general of military intelligence, Lt Gen Raju Baijal as DG of Strategic Planning and Lt Gen Rajeev Puri as DG Information Warfare. All these officers assumed charge on Friday at Delhi-based Army Headquarters.

    Besides, Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor has taken over as the new deputy chief of Army staff (Information System & Communication). Prior to joining in New Delhi, the General officer was the Commander in Chief of the Jodhpur-based XII (Konark) Corps. He was replaced by the former Additional DG of Public Information (ADGPI) Lt Gen Mohit Malhotra.

    The ceremony of assumption of charge at Srinagar-based XV (Chinar) Corps has been postponed. It was headed by Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujala. Now, the XV Corps that looks after the Line of Control with Pakistan and the anti-terrorist operations in the Kashmir Valley will be headed by Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai. 

    Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujala has been appointed as the new MGS (Master General Sustenance) in the Army Headquarters. Lt Gen Gajendra Joshi who was commanding the Mathura-based 1 (Strike) Corps has shifted as the new Director General of the Territorial Army. 

    Lt General Sanjay Mitra took over as the new 1 Corps Commander. The 1 Corps is one of the four strike Corps, which are mandated to pierce into the enemy area when a war begins.

    About two years back, the 1 Corps was moved under Northern Command after the militaries of India and China engaged in a border standoff in eastern Ladakh. Prior to that, it was under the South Western Command.

    Lt Gen SP Singh has replaced Lt Gen PP Singh as the new Corps Commander of the Yol-based IX Corps in Himachal Pradesh. Lt Gen PP Singh is the new DG of Operations and Logistics.

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2023, 8:55 AM IST
